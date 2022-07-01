Joinville Health confirms three more deaths from dengue

The Department of Health confirmed this Thursday, 30, three more deaths from dengue in Joinville. Since the beginning of this year, 16 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by the disease.

Confirmation was made after an epidemiological investigation of deaths that occurred on May 22 and 26. They are three men, a 64-year-old resident of the Espinheiros neighborhood, a 72-year-old resident of the Comasa neighborhood and a 74-year-old resident of the Costa e Silva neighborhood. All were attended in units of the public network.

Evolution of cases

Since the beginning of this year, Joinville has confirmed 13,100 cases of dengue, in addition to having identified 9,900 outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The neighborhoods with the most confirmed cases are Costa e Silva, Iririú, Comasa, Jardim Iririú and Aventureiro.

On the Joinville City Hall website it is possible to follow up-to-date data on the disease in Joinville, including the details of confirmed cases by age and location. It is also possible to visualize the location of the mosquito outbreaks mapped by the Environmental Surveillance team.

Online outbreak reporting

To facilitate contact between the community and the Environmental Surveillance team, Joinville City Hall launched the “Report dengue outbreak” functionality in the Joinville Fácil application.

With this new tool, Joinville residents can collaborate with the action of agents fighting endemic diseases by indicating the points that serve as a breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

