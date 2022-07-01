Jojo is surprised with an invitation to work on ‘Mais Você’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Globe – 01.07.2022 Jojo Todynho in ‘Mais Você’

The month of July started with everything for Jojo Todynho. While having coffee with Ana Maria Braga this Friday morning (01), the artist was invited to join the team of “Mais Você” (TV Globo). Ana invited Jojo to present a monthly board in the morning, where Jojo acts as a popular “psychologist” listening to stories in the neighborhoods and opines about.

The invitation came after the presentation of a “pilot” of the painting, with Jojo talking to the population of Madureira, in Rio de Janeiro, listening to curious stories. “How about if you made a painting like this here for us at Mais Você, once a month? I can take you to other cities, neighborhoods. Would you like it?”, asked Ana Maria.

Visibly surprised, Jojo asked, “Are you inviting me to work with you?” Ana confirmed: “With everyone present, once a month you would stay a little bit with us”. Speechless, the singer confirmed by nodding her head positively. Also moved, Ana Maria added: “As I can’t go out, because I have to be here, you will represent me”, she concluded.

Taking her breath back, Jojo commented on her trajectory and said she was very happy to join the “plim-plim” team.

“In my 5 years walking and working on the internet, with the media, I saw how many opportunities God gave me and how many wonderful people God put in my life. Some stayed, others left, but I’m grateful. Jojo is a construction of several people, not just me, who also have the merit of being who I am. But I had people who gave me that little push. And I think that when we have gratitude in our hearts, we don’t need to keep talking all the time that ‘I’m grateful to so-and-so’. We are grateful and period”, he concluded.

