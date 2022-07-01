Jojo Todynho shocks Ana Maria by revealing her first night of sex with her husband: “I filmed hidden”

Jojo Todynho shocks Ana Maria, makes spicy revelations and says he gave the military a “tea”

The singer Jojo Todynho made a spicy revelation this Friday morning (1) at More you. She said that the first night she had sex with her husband Lucas Souza, she recorded the performance on video.

The revelation came after a friend detailed that the day she met the boy during a trip to Mexico, the singer went to the drain and rolls in the hotel room.

The funkeira then said that it was and that she recorded the scene because she imagined it would only be one night.

“I got everything ready and she was my guardian so I wouldn’t do anything wrong… I filmed me and Lucas in the… I filmed it. I filmed it in secret because in my head it was a “comb and shave”, I wouldn’t have anything”she said, who also explained the unusual expression (see the video below).

After leaving the room, she was still questioned by her friend about the military’s performance. “So, was it good? She asked, because a friend asks. And I said: he’s a machine.”

The singer said she imagined the two would never see each other again. She even gave the handsome guy a picture. “I gave him a picture so he would never forget the black tea I gave him. I was in love and I was afraid he wouldn’t go through the things we go through. I wanted to protect him”she said, causing laughter from the Louro Mané it’s from Ana Maria Braga.

LOVE AND HATE

The singer Jojo Todynho made a sincere statement in an unprecedented participation in the More you this Friday (01). Talking to Ana Maria Bragaright at the beginning of breakfast on the program, the star analyzed the relationship with the public and was very sincere in saying that it is not unanimous.

“People love me and hate me“, he said, drawing laughter from the presenter, who wanted to know: “But why hate?“.