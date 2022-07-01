Jokic Signs Biggest Contract in NBA History; see news from free agency | nba

The opening day of the NBA’s new contract market did not reserve changes of teams of the main stars, but renewal agreements in the home of the billion reais have already been announced. Nikola Jokic, MVP of the last two seasons, agreed to stay with the Denver Nuggets for five years and 264 million dollars, or more than 1.3 billion reais. It is the biggest contract in league history.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal also extended their agreements with their respective franchises by the maximum amounts, per the rules. The first was right for four years and 214 million dollars (more than 1.1 billion reais). The second, for five years and 251 million dollars (more than 1.3 billion reais).

The point guard Jalen Brunson was the biggest highlight of the first hours of negotiations between the players who changed teams. He leaves the Dallas Mavericks, for which he was a finalist in the Western Conference, and signs with the New York Knicks for four seasons and $104 million. He is the first athlete in NBA history to close a deal worth more than 100 million without being called up to the All-Star Game beforehand.

Among other signings already agreed, winger PJ Tucker leaves the Miami Heat and will play for the Philadelphia 76ers for three years and 33.2 million dollars. Lonnie Walker leaves the San Antonio Spurs and signs with the Los Angeles Lakers for one year and $6.5 million. Malik Monk, ex-Lakers, joins the Sacramento Kings for two years and $19 million.

Check out the main new contracts already announced:

remain in the teams Player Position Team new contract Bradley Beal shipowner Washington Wizards 5 years/251 million Devin Booker shipowner Phoenix Suns 4 years/214 million Anfernee Simons shipowner Portland Trail Blazers 4 years/100 million Tyus Jones shipowner Memphis Grizzlies 2 years/30 million Victor Oladipo shipowner Miami Heat 1 year/11 million Nicolas Batum Allah Los Angeles Clippers 2 years/22 million Jae Sean Tate Allah Houston Rockets 3 years/22 million Marvin Bagley Allah Detroit Pistons 3 years/37 million Nikola Jokic pivot Denver Nuggets 5 years/264 million Bobby Portis pivot Milwaukee Bucks 4 years/49 million Mo Bamba pivot Orlando Magic 2 years/21 million

