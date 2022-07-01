Jokic Signs Biggest Contract in NBA History; see news from free agency | nba

The opening day of the NBA’s new contract market did not reserve changes of teams of the main stars, but renewal agreements in the home of the billion reais have already been announced. Nikola Jokic, MVP of the last two seasons, agreed to stay with the Denver Nuggets for five years and 264 million dollars, or more than 1.3 billion reais. It is the biggest contract in league history.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal also extended their agreements with their respective franchises by the maximum amounts, per the rules. The first was right for four years and 214 million dollars (more than 1.1 billion reais). The second, for five years and 251 million dollars (more than 1.3 billion reais).

Nikola Jokic is named NBA MVP for the second time – Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The point guard Jalen Brunson was the biggest highlight of the first hours of negotiations between the players who changed teams. He leaves the Dallas Mavericks, for which he was a finalist in the Western Conference, and signs with the New York Knicks for four seasons and $104 million. He is the first athlete in NBA history to close a deal worth more than 100 million without being called up to the All-Star Game beforehand.

Among other signings already agreed, winger PJ Tucker leaves the Miami Heat and will play for the Philadelphia 76ers for three years and 33.2 million dollars. Lonnie Walker leaves the San Antonio Spurs and signs with the Los Angeles Lakers for one year and $6.5 million. Malik Monk, ex-Lakers, joins the Sacramento Kings for two years and $19 million.

Check out the main new contracts already announced:

remain in the teams

PlayerPositionTeamnew contract
Bradley BealshipownerWashington Wizards5 years/251 million
Devin BookershipownerPhoenix Suns4 years/214 million
Anfernee SimonsshipownerPortland Trail Blazers4 years/100 million
Tyus JonesshipownerMemphis Grizzlies2 years/30 million
Victor OladiposhipownerMiami Heat1 year/11 million
Nicolas BatumAllahLos Angeles Clippers2 years/22 million
Jae Sean TateAllahHouston Rockets3 years/22 million
Marvin BagleyAllahDetroit Pistons3 years/37 million
Nikola JokicpivotDenver Nuggets5 years/264 million
Bobby PortispivotMilwaukee Bucks4 years/49 million
Mo BambapivotOrlando Magic2 years/21 million

PJ Tucker leaves the Miami Heat (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

change teams

PlayerPositionlast teamnew teamnew contract
Jalen BrunsonshipownerDallas MavericksNew York Knicks4 years/104 million
Lonnie Walker IVshipownerSan Antonio SpursLos Angeles Lakers1 year/6 million
Malik MonkshipownerLos Angeles LakersSacramento Kings2 years/19 million
Joe InglesAllahPortland Trail BlazersMilwaukee Bucks1 year/6 million
PJ TuckerAllahMiami HeatPhiladelphia 76ers3 years/33 million
Kyle AndersonAllahMemphis GrizzliesMinnesota Timberwolves2 years/18 million
JaVal McGeepivotPhoenix SunsDallas Mavericks3 years/20 million
DeAndre JordanpivotPhiladelphia 76ersDenver Nuggets1 year/undisclosed
Isaiah HartensteinpivotLos Angeles ClippersNew York Knicks2 years/16 million
Damian JonespivotSacramento KingsLos Angeles Lakers2 years/undisclosed

