Juliette pretended not to know deadbeat friend in São João show

Juliette returned to her roots in this month of June festivals and performed last week at São João de Campina Grande, Paraíba, the city where she was born. The singer and champion of “BBB 21” (Globo) reunited with childhood friends, and told, in an exclusive conversation with this Splash column, that she pretended not to know an old “friend”. The reason? a default.

I know everyone in town, right? Then a girl arrived and said: ‘You know me’. Then I pretended not to. I was embarrassed to say. The truth is that we met, yes, a long time ago, at a party. We went to split the bill and this friend asked me to pay on my card and then she would pay me. I took a default and was embarrassed to say or collect now, right?.

Juliette completes and is amused: “They went to see the artist Juliette, but I knew the story of all of them. It was like a reunion with who I was before. I knew who was married, who broke up and who took the horn, everything”.

The singer told the backstage of the show in her hometown during an interview in the dressing room of “São João da Thay”, in which she was one of the attractions. She also made an assessment of what it was like to perform for the first month at the June festivities:

Being applauded at São João was really a great prize. This is the time I love the most. It’s my culture screaming. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. In Campina Grande, for sure, it was the moment that I was most nervous. But I hope I have given away all the love that is in my heart. I controlled the anxiety, breathed and did what I love most, which is singing. I got emotional!.

In a month with a lot of work, Juliette guarantees that she didn’t kiss on the mouth:

Couldn’t kiss anything, just work. I’m enjoying it very little. I like to drink cachaça, party, and I couldn’t. My friends keep calling me. I even tried, but I was a little speechless and gave up.

