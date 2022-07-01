July holidays: Check out 15 tours to do with children in SP – 06/30/2022 – Children

This Friday, the 1st, doesn’t just bring the change of month — it starts a marathon. Shopping malls, museums, parks, theaters and other cultural spaces in São Paulo will start 31 days of events for children to enjoy the school holidays, with activities and programs for all ages and all budgets.

Among the highlights is the Football Museum, which presents the project “Com a Bola Toda”, in which it is possible to learn about different sports that use balls. Another event is the Learning Festival, which has 350 activities spread across the 40 units of Sesc São Paulo.

Here’s a selection of 15 rides to do with kids during the July vacation.

Anime Friends

The three-day event dedicated to Japanese pop culture features concerts, conversations and cosplay contests. One of the presentations is that of the k-pop group One N ‘Only, on Sunday (10), at 18:30. The Japanese group won over the Brazilian audience by dancing to several Brazilian music hits on TikTok, such as “Senta com Amor”, by MC Kevinho and Zé Felipe, and “Recairei”, by Barões da Pisadinha.



Anhembi Pavilion – Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209, Santana, northern region, Instagram @animefriends. Fri. (8), from 12pm to 8pm, Sat. (9) and Sun. (10), from 11 am to 8 pm. From BRL 110 per day in animefriends.com.br. 13 years

CCBB

Every Saturday in July, the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil promotes a theatrical tour, with actors playing 19th-century São Paulo residents — a fruit seller, an architect, a photographer and choro musicians, who guide visitors through the museum’s facilities and tell stories of downtown São Paulo.



R. Álvares Penteado, 112, Centro, tel. (11) 4297-0600, ccbb.com.br. Sat.. from 2 to 31/7, at 11 am. Free of charge

Ancient Egypt in the City of Sun

After visiting Instituto Baccarelli, in Heliópolis, the exhibition “Ancient Egypt in the City of the Sun”, with images of monuments, sculptures and landscapes, migrates in July to Escola Concept, in Jardim Paulista. In addition to seeing the works, visitors will be able to excavate objects as if they were an archaeologist, observe replicas of mummies inside Egyptian coffins, enter tombs and virtually interact with a sphinx. The exhibition houses works from the collection of Masp and MAE, the USP archeology museum.



Concept School – Av. Nove de Julho, 5520, Jardim Paulista, west region, tel. (11) 96498-3247. Mon. to Fri, from 9 am to 3 pm; Sat., from 9 am to 12 pm From 7/8 to 7/8. Free of charge

Learning Festival

The fifth edition of the Learning Festival, called Festa!, will share more than 350 activities among Sesc’s 40 units — including courses, workshops, game creation meetings and conversation circles. At Sesc Belenzinho, there is the “Xylographic Deck” course, in which participants will be able to create a card game from the elaboration and production of cards using woodcut techniques. At the Interlagos unit, the Cidade Invertida group offers the course “Analog Photography”, with the production of black and white images, including a photographic output.



Programming and website addresses sescsp.org.br/festa. From 9 to 17/7. Free of charge

Hello Park

This Friday, the 1st, the network of multimedia parks opens its first unit in Brazil, at Shopping SP Market, where there are about 20 interactive attractions that combine games with projections and other immersive technologies. Examples include Digital Painter, a kind of giant but digital coloring book, and Living Figures, in which children can see their drawings come to life on an interactive panel. The activities have different themes that change each season.



Shopping SP Market – Av. of the United Nations, 22.540, Jurubatuba, south region, tel. (11) 5682-3666, Instagram @hellopark.sp. From R$69, with a 2h30 session

The League of Pets

Premiere at the Frei Caneca Theater the musical of “A Liga dos Pets”, based on the comics by Monica’s Gang. In it, Mônica, Floquinho, Mingau, Chovinista and Bidu have a mission: to find their owners — in this case, Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali, Cascão, Milena and Franjinha, who disappeared from the Limoeiro neighborhood.



Frei Caneca Theater -r. Frei Caneca, 569, Consolação, central region, tel. (11) 3472-2230. Thu. and Fri., at 3 pm; Sat. and Sun., at 11 am and 3 pm. From 7/16 to 8/7. From R$35, at uhuu.com

Imagination Museum

During the month of July, the space programmed five interactive exhibitions: “ImaginEinstein”, which presents the universe through physics; “Volta ao Mundo”, with models built with building blocks; “Mondrian”, which mixes art and play; “Climbing the World”, in which it is possible to climb walls; and “Mathematics Space”, which transforms works of art into calculations.



R. Ricardo Cavatton, 251, Lapa de Baixo, west region, museumdaimaginacao.com.br. From BRL 70

Museum of Portuguese Language

Renovated and reopened a year ago, the Portuguese Language Museum promotes a series of free workshops on Saturdays, which include writing, reading and narrative building activities, for example. On Sundays, the attraction “Special Families Station: Tales about Unknown Islands” brings storytellers that address topics such as dreams, dystopias, daydreams and imagination.



piece da Luz, s/nº, central region, museumdalinguaportuguesa.org.br. Free workshops on Saturdays at 2 pm; ‘Special Family Station’, free, on Sun. at 2 pm. Entrance to the museum: R$ 20, free on Saturdays

Football Museum

On weekends, the space will promote the project “Com a Bola Toda”, which has activities on the basics of field football, five-a-side football, as well as other sports that use the ball, such as basketball, volleyball , rugby and handball. The events are accompanied by a technical team of physical educators and monitors and do not have a minimum age.



Praça Charles Miller, s/nº, Pacaembu, west region, museumdofutebol.org.br. Workshops on Sat and Sun, from 10am to 2.30pm, from 2nd to 24th of July. Free activities. Museum admission: R$20, free on Tuesdays

Sao Paulo Jewish Museum

The institution prepared three activities for the exhibition “Botannica Tirannica”, about names of plants that were baptized in misogynistic and racist ways. Among the activities is the “Dark Camera”, which has the invention of the 19th century that gave rise to the camera. In the workshop, visitors will learn how photography is done.



R. Martinho Prado, 128, Bela Vista, central region, museumjudaicosp.org.br. Activity on Wednesdays at 2 pm and on Fridays at 11:30 am. Entrance to the museum: BRL 20

Villa Lobos park

The special edition of the Family in the Park project takes attractions such as giant inflatables to the green area and takes place throughout the month of July, every day. Among the highlights is the Bungee Trampoline, where children can venture into acrobatics.



Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 1025, Alto de Pinheiros, west region, tel. (11) 2683-6302. From 2 to 31/7, from 10 am to 6 pm. From R$8, at familianoparque.com.br

Pixar in Concert

It is one of the most anticipated attractions of July. In this show, soundtracks from animations such as “Finding Nemo”, “The Incredibles”, “Ratatouille”, “Wall-E”, “Up – Altas Aventuras” and “Viva – A Vida É Uma Festa” are played by the Villa Symphony Orchestra. -Wolves and synchronized images of the long ones. Songs from 15 studio films will be played.



Alfa Theater – R. Bento Branco de Andrade Filho, 722, Jardim Dom Bosco, south region, Teatroalfa.com.br. Sat. and Sun., at 11 am, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm. From 9 to 17/7. From BRL 50

Planetary

For those who want to see the sky in a different way, the show “Scientific Project” shows the story of two extraterrestrial characters who have just won an award for a scientific project on the Solar System. The session will be shown on Sunday (3), at 11 am. Another stellar presentation is “From Earth to the Universe”, which will be projected across the planetarium roof, featuring a journey through space. The exhibition takes place this Friday (1st), at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm; also on Saturday (2), at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm; and on Sunday (3), at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm. The site will have programming throughout the month.



Ibirapuera Park – Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/nº, gate 10, planetario.urbiapass.com.br. R$ 30

MIS Experience

There is still time to check out the exhibition “Portinari for Everyone”, which has been extended until July 31 and brings together more than 150 works by the artist — but all reproduced with technological and interactive resources, none of them real. The museum also offers children the “Quintal do Portinari”, with interactive installations and full of technological resources to propose games.



R. Cenno Sbrighi, 250, Água Branca, west region, mis-sp.org.br. ‘Portinari for All’: From R$30; free on Tuesdays; ‘Portinari’s backyard’: BRL 45

UOL Theater

During every day of July, Teatro UOL will present the 35th edition of the traditional Holiday Festival, which this year features eight plays. One of them is “Sonhos, o Musical dos Clássicos”, on Mondays. Also on stage are “Mozart Moments”, on Tuesdays, “Sonho de Artista”, on Wednesdays, and “Cinderella”, on Thursdays. On weekends, there are three sessions during the day: “The Little Prince”, “The Heavens and Their Stories” and “Piratas do Caramba”. Who opens the series of presentations is “Sinbad, o Navegante”, which will have sessions every Friday, starting on this 1st day, at 16h.



UOL Theater – Shopping Pátio Higienópolis, Av. Higienópolis, 618, central region, Teatrouol.com.br. Every day from 1st to 31/7. From BRL 60