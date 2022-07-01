Juninho shines, and Botafogo wins Sport in his debut in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants

With a great performance from shirt 10 Juninho, author of a goal and two assists, Botafogo B debuted in the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants with a comeback victory over Sport by 4 to 2 this Thursday afternoon (30), at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. Lucio Flavio’s team shares the leadership of Group C with Fluminense, who beat Náutico in Aflitos.

Botafogo started the game organized, looking to get to the attack with quick passes and speed, but Sport was the one who came out ahead. On the counterattack, Marcelo Ajul crossed from the right and the alvinegro defender Paulo Miranda tried to cut and scored against: 1 to 0 for Pernambuco.

The goal destabilized Botafogo. At 32 minutes, DG was disarmed, Cristiano crossed, Paulinho headed and Adryan had a deflection to make Sport 2 to 0. But Glorioso B managed to reduce the damage before the break: JP Galvão stole the ball in front and Juninho finished: 2 to 1.

In the second half, Botafogo sought a reaction and succeeded. At 17 minutes, Vinicius Amaral made a good move from the defensive midfielder, Ênio scored with Juninho and tied with a beautiful goal: 2 to 2. Sport was still one less, after Ítalo was sent off.

In numerical superiority, the Stove went all out. Juninho almost turned around at 31, and then Paulinho missed a good chance. But, at 38, Juninho crossed from the right and Bruno Leite turned it: 3 to 2. And there was still time for, in extra time, Sergio closed the score at 4 to 2, on the rebound of Wagner’s free-kick.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo returns to the field next Thursday to play the classic against Fluminense, in Laranjeiras. Afterwards, it hosts Náutico, on the 14th of July, in Luso-Brasileiro.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 4 X 2 SPORT

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium

Date-Time: 06/30/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Rafael Martins de Sa (RJ)

Assistants: Wallace Muller Barros Santos (RJ) and Thayse Marques Fonseca (RJ)

Yellow cards: DG, JP Galvão, Wallison and Guilherme Liberato (BOT); Adrian, Italo and Renzo (SPT)

red cards: Italo 21’/2ºT (SPT)

goals: Paulo Miranda (against) 18’/Q1 (0-1), Adryan 32’/Q1 (0-2), Juninho 40’/Q1 (1-2), Ênio 17’/Q2 (2-2), Bruno Leite 38’/2nd T (3-2) and Sergio 46’/2nd T (4-2)

BOTAFOGO: Leandro Matheus; Wallison Silva, Paulo Miranda (Bruno Leite 34’/2ºT), Ewerton and DG (Vitor Hugo 34’/2ºT); JP Galvão (Guilherme Liberato – Interval), Vinicius Amaral (Sergio 24’/2ºT) and Juninho; Joffre (Ênio – Interval), Paulinho and Wagner – Coach: Lucio Flavio.

SPORT: Saul; Marcelo Ajul (Ferrugem 16’/2ºT), Matheus Baraka, Renzo and Victor Gabriel; Ítalo, Lucas André (Daniel Cruz 36’/2ºT) and Juan Xavier (Nassom 24’/2ºT); Cristiano, Adryan (Francisco 16’/2ºT) and Paulinho – Coach: Sued Lima.

See the goals of Botafogo: