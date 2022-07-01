Justice denies Flamengo’s appeal and keeps Vasco x Sport at Maracanã | vasco

Judge Lúcia Regina Esteves, from the 15th Civil Chamber of the State of Rio de Janeiro, denied Flamengo’s appeal, on Thursday night, and maintained the decision that frees Maracanã for the game between Vasco and Sport, next Sunday, by the Serie B. The Cruz-Maltino club has already sold all tickets for the match at the stadium.

+ Vasco pays rent and closes planning for the game at Maracanã

+ Vasco fans sell out tickets for the game at Maracanã

1 of 6 Justice maintains decision that releases Maracanã for the game between Vasco and Sport, — Photo: André Durão/ge Justice maintains decision that releases Maracanã for the game between Vasco and Sport, — Photo: André Durão/ge

In her decision, the judge cites that Vasco communicated in advance the intention to play at Maracanã, so the Consortium would have time to organize the calendar in a way that would not cause damage to the lawn. In addition, she mentions that, in the contract, it is the responsibility of the licensee (Flamengo) to host as many matches as possible. The decision also cites the fact that Vasco match has a high demand for tickets, and São Januário would not hold all these fans, in addition to all 65,000 tickets have already been sold.

A court decision determined, on Monday night, that the game between Vasco and Sport, on July 3, for the 16th round of Serie B, be held at Maracanã. The carioca club had filed a lawsuit last Friday after an imbroglio with the concessionaire that manages the stadium. The fine in case of non-compliance was set at R$ 2 million.

2 of 6 Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction

3 of 6 Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction

4 of 6 Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction Justice keeps game between Vasco x Sport at Maracanã – Photo: Reproduction

Alleging that the game could cause damage to the stadium’s lawn, which can host up to nine matches by the Fla-Flu duo in July, Flamengo tried to overturn the decision and appealed this Tuesday. In a part of the text, the club stated that it is not possible to work miracles in preserving the quality of the field with this large number of games.

“Within the context of lawn maintenance/repair, by denying the use of the stadium for technical reasons, FLAMENGO is once again criticized and charged, this time for ignoring the preservation of the lawn and allowing a game whose performance is not recommended by the technicians. responsible for maintaining the same lawn that everyone, without exception, wants to have quality. You can’t work miracles. Either the manager is allowed to limit the games, when necessary, or the precarious conditions of the Maracanã lawn are perpetuated”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Vasco, in turn, manifested itself in the process to counter Flamengo’s arguments. Among the statements, he mentioned the possibility of “damaging practical effect” if the judge Lúcia Regina Esteves decided to suspend the injunction, since more than 30 thousand tickets had already been sold by that time – hours later, the tickets sold out.

“The reform of the decision would lead to a situation of enormous legal instability and undeniable damage to thousands of consumers and fans”.

+ Read more news from Vasco

On Tuesday night, another petition, from a partner-supporter of Vasco, was added to Agravo. In the text, Rodrigo da Costa Oliveira says that Flamengo tried to mislead the judge by arguing that the members did not pay to purchase tickets and were only guaranteed to attend the games. The fan attached proof that it is necessary to pay for the tickets and asked to be included as a third party.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!