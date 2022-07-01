Justice maintains condemnation of Bolsonaro for sexual offense against journalist







President Jair Bolsonaro during a ceremony in Brasilia 11/25/2021 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino photo: Reuters

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) upheld the president’s conviction Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the judgment that analyzed whether the Chief Executive had harmed the journalist’s honor Patricia Campos Mello, from Folha de S. Paulo. In February 2020, he made a sexual innuendo when stating that the professional wanted to give “the scoop”, a journalistic term for when information is reported firsthand.

“Is it over there (Patricia) wants to blow the whistle,” said the president on that occasion. “She wants to blow the whistle at any price against me,” he repeated, laughing, amid supporters.

The voting score was four votes in favor and one against the conviction of the president, who will have to pay BRL 35 thousand in compensation the journalist. He had already been convicted in the first instance under the 19th Civil Court of São Paulo, in March 2021, and would have to pay R$ 20 thousand, but his defense appealed. THE Sheetin turn, took advantage of the appeal presented by Bolsonaro’s lawyer and asked for an increase in the indemnity amount.

The only vote that accepted the defense’s thesis was that of the judge Salles Rossi, who did not see a sexual nature in the president’s speech. The other judges followed the manifestation of the rapporteur of the case, Clara Araújo Xavierand considered the representative’s declaration liable to moral damages.

The rapporteur pointed out that the interpretation of Bolsonaro’s speech is “unquestionable” and that the president tried to discredit Campos Mello as a professional and as a woman.