Kia Seltos looks stylish, but now away from Brazil

The Kia Seltos was tested and spotted running around Brazil, however, it will not come because the focus of the Gandini group here will be electrification and the company has already defined its future here.

Outside, however, the three variants of the Kia Seltos are still going strong, now getting an interesting visual revamp.

The front gained new headlamps with a complex design, on two levels, which connect to the remodeled grille, which became larger and with the pronounced bumper, generated a more robust layout.

The fog lights continue to have vertical lenses, while the rear of the Kia Seltos 2023 adds a fresh look with the unified LED optics, vaguely reminiscent of the proposal of the New Hyundai HB20 2023.

The Kia logo is on the set, on the trunk lid. Inside, the Seltos 2023 received a new 20.5-inch cluster-infotainment panel, two of which are 10.25 inches.

The finish of the doors was revised, as well as the design and panel coating. The compact SUV also gained a console with dual zone air conditioning and side handle.

In this one, there is still a rotary gear knob, as well as another for driving modes. The parking brake is electronic and other details revised.

With new 18-inch alloy wheels, the Kia Seltos exudes a more modern and attractive look, however, let’s not wait for it, as the promise of the local representative is full hybridization.

The 2023 Kia Seltos starts production in South Korea with a 177 horsepower Smartstream-G 1.6 TGDI engine, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

Here, Kia will launch the Sportage Hybrid, which will join the Stonic, a mild hybrid, as well as the New Niro. Another product will be the fully electric Kia EV6, thus closing an electrified quartet in Brazil.

The Kia Seltos is a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, for example, operating more in China and India.