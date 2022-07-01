last installment of June falls into the account this Thursday

Millions of low-income families across the country receive this Thursday, 30th, the June installment from the program Brazil aid. This is the last batch of the benefit scheduled for this month, and the installment has a minimum value of R$ 400 per approved.

Today it is the turn of beneficiaries with a final Social Registration Number (NIS) of 0. The initiative’s calendar covers the last ten working days of each month, and considers the final digit of the users’ benefit number to order the transfers.

About 18.15 million families are currently served by Auxílio Brasil, according to data from the Ministry of Citizenship. Of this total, 8.6 million live in the Northeast, 5.2 million in the Southeast, 2.1 million in the North, 1.2 million in the South and 941 thousand in the Midwest.

national gas voucher

Some of the beneficiaries also received the Auxílio Gás in June, popularly known as the national gas voucher. Created at the end of last year, the program grants 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, according to the values ​​calculated by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

This month, about 5.5 million had access to a portion of R$ 53. As transfers occur every two months, the next one is scheduled for August.

Brazil Assistance Calendar

The Citizenship folder released the full calendar of the Auxílio Brasil program for the year 2022. Check out all the dates: