learn alternative travel details from Viih and Eli

Everyone, at some point in their lives, imagined themselves making an unusual travel itinerary. Going to distant places with very different cultures in a short time. Over the last two weeks, it was Viih Tube and Eliezer’s turn to put that dream into practice. With a trip that covered four countries and two continents in less than ten days, the column had access to details and exclusive photos of the journey.

Departure from Brazil to Europe

On the 19/06th, a Sunday, the couple left São Paulo for Paris, France. There, Viih Tube and Eliezer enjoyed the days enjoying the sights of the charming European city enjoying the local cuisine. A few days later they headed to Lisbon, Portugal, to enjoy the Rock In Rio festival.

trip to las vegas

After enjoying days of music, beautiful landscapes and good food, the couple set sail for the city of Las Vegas, in the United States. Known as a place for gambling, big parties and luxurious hotels, Viih Tube and Eliezer have enjoyed the best of the American city.

Return to Brazil to enjoy São João

To make the itinerary of this trip even more alternative, Viih Tube and Eliezer defined the city of São Luís, in Maranhão, as the final point. After a rest day in São Paulo, the couple went to the northeastern city to celebrate the June party organized by Thaynara OG.

