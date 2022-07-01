Learn more details about Marrony’s situation, close to closing with Flu

Last Thursday, Fluminense advanced in negotiations and is close to ending the soap opera Marrony. After agreeing with the player and trying in vain for a free release with Midtjylland, from Denmark, Tricolor agreed to pay to have the striker, ex-Vasco and Atlético-MG, on a one-year loan. The club offered €300,000 (R$1.6 million) in installments over the period of the contract, and is now awaiting an official “ok” from the Danes to close the deal.

Last Thursday, Fluminense advanced in negotiations and is close to ending the soap opera Marrony. After agreeing with the player and trying in vain for a free release with Midtjylland, from Denmark, Tricolor agreed to pay to have the striker, ex-Vasco and Atlético-MG, on a one-year loan. The club offered €300,000 (R$1.6 million) in installments over the period of the contract, and is now awaiting an official “ok” from the Danes to close the deal.

Marrony began his career at Vasco, in 2015, at the age of 16. Before that, he had a quick stint at Cruzeiro. He was young, far from his family and his hometown, Volta Redonda. He ended up not adapting and returned to Rio de Janeiro, but to the capital, and it was in São Januário where he completed all his training and became professional.

In the Basque base, Marrony was a highlight in 2018. Professionalization came in the second half of the same year. He appeared well, scored the first goal in his fifth game, against Bahia, playing as a centre-forward.

The player’s versatility was one of the attributes that drew the attention of Atlético-MG. The striker was a request from Sampaoli, but he had been in Galo’s sights since 2019. In total, Marrony made 84 matches and 11 goals with Vasco’s shirt – in this period he played alongside Cano, now at Fluminense – and 63 games and 10 goals for the Rooster.