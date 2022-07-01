Leo Dias leaves Brazil after Klara Castanho case: “take care of me”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Leo Dias leaves Brazil after Klara Castanho case: “take care of me” 2 Views

The journalist posted a map of the Middle East on social media, but without saying which country he edited.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Leo Dias leaves Brazil after Klara Castanho’s case: “Taking care of me”

Leo Dias has become the target of criticism in recent days after the case of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved