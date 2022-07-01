Leo Dias leaves Brazil after Klara Castanho case: “take care of me”

The journalist posted a map of the Middle East on social media, but without saying which country he edited.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Journalist Leo Dias, columnist for the website Metrópoles, left Brazil at dawn this Thursday (30), after the controversy involving actress Klara Castanho. He posted on Instagram a map of the Middle East, but without revealing the country.

“Time to take care of myself”, he wrote in a photo posted in the stories of the social network, according to information published this Thursday by the column NaTelinha, on the Uol portal.

The journalist said, in an interview shown on June 16 on “The Noite”, on SBT, that he knew “unbelievable” information about an actress and her “bill” would arrive, as the case “involves lives”. Dias made reference to actress Klara Castanho, who said, on Saturday (25), that she had put a child up for adoption after being a victim of the artist being a victim of rape.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) criticized the journalist’s stance.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING