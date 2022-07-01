Leo Dias leaves Brazil after Klara Castanho’s case: “Taking care of me”

Leo Dias has become the target of criticism in recent days after the case of Klara Castanho. The columnist was one of the professionals who released personal information about the actress, who became pregnant after being raped and gave the baby up for adoption. Now, the journalist left Brazil to “take care” of himself.

“Time to take care of me,” he wrote in the caption of a photo showing his passport. He published an image of the map of the Middle East, but did not reveal the destination.

“Long trip. People need to rest. It will be a long destination. It’s not Dubai. We will only stop in Dubai. We’re almost out of suitcase,” she said in a video while traveling on the plane.

Leo Dias is traveling with her boyfriend Gilberto Junior. “He (Gilberto Junior) came with very little clothes, because we decided to travel today. I called and bought (the ticket) and here we are. May God bless and guide us,” he continued.

Before the trip, he vented on social media about the controversy. First, the columnist thanked the support: “For the people who called me and stayed with me for hours… I’m not going to talk about the people who turned their backs on me, because it’s not worth it”.

The journalist also sent hints to some famous people: “I made a mistake, I apologized, but the hate I received… I don’t hold a grudge against anyone, okay? Let it be very clear, I keep names, only names. a new stage in my life”.

