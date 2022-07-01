LIGT3 share closes down 15.62% after CEO exit; action plan will be maintained

Light (LIGT3) recorded a strong drop in this Thursday’s session (30), amid news of the departure of its CEO. LIGT3 assets were down 15.62% to R$5.78.

The day before, the company announced the resignation, for personal reasons, of Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro from the position of CEO of the electric company.

The resignation in question also covers all positions held by the aforementioned manager in the management bodies of other controlled or affiliated companies.

The respective position will be filled on an interim basis by Wilson Martins Poit.

Castro was from Equatorial Energia (EQTL3) and joined Light in 2020, generating expectations in the market. According to JPMorgan, the executive’s departure may be an indication by the market of a lack of confidence in the company’s recovery. The bank’s analysts have a sell recommendation for the asset, with a target price of BRL 9.

“Light’s case is one of turnaround [virada], largely based on the ability of the company’s management to make the necessary improvements. Adds to the fact that the day before there was a decision on the return of PIS/COFINS credits, which had been negative for the company’, evaluates Alexandre Kogake, analyst at Eleven Financial.

Along the same lines, Ativa Investimentos highlighted reading the news as negative. “The figure of Raimundo Nonato, recognized executive with experience in turnaround cases, was important and conveyed reliability to the process that the company needs to perform over the next quarters”, wrote the analysts of the house.

Action plan continues

After closing, in a note, Light stated that it will proceed with its action plan, which was approved by the Board of Directors and focuses on the strategy to combat losses.

“At this moment, the chairman of the Board of Directors, Wilson Martins Poit, temporarily assumed command of the companies. The Board has already been working in the search for a new CEO, who will maintain the focus and give continuity to the Company’s action plan”, he pointed out.

According to the electric company, the strategy adopted by the current management of strengthening the fight against losses, improving service continuity indicators and carrying out the digital transformation of Light has yielded results. Even in a challenging socioeconomic context, in one year, the company improved its revenue by 1.2 percentage points (pp), he said.

“The Zero Base Budget (OBZ) turnaround processes and cost reduction, currently underway, are proceeding as planned”, he reinforced.

