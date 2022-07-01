





Claudia Raia exposes Marisa Monte: ‘Lost virginity with Alexandre Frota Photo: Playback/Instagram

Claudia Raia pshowed annoyance for constantly remembering her marriage to the Federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP). During participation in the program ‘Saia Justa’, from GNT, the actress released the verb and said that she was not the only famous to have a relationship with Fleetexposing the singer’s intimacy Marisa Montewho decades ago would have lost his virginity to the parliamentarian.

“I know what this is. Am I the only one who married Alexandre Frota? Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota!”, said Claudia.

Surubão de noronha? famous drool? Look what the fetish theme did @Luaxavier and @ClaudiaRaia count on #SaiaJustaNoGNT 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hFNPLa4z9S — GNT Channel (@canalgnt) June 30, 2022

In 2021, Fleet revealed for the first time that he lived a romance with Marisa Monte. During his participation in the ‘Love Treta’ podcast, he said: “I met Marisa Monte many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the ‘Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. you played and with the utmost respect. We dated for a while”.