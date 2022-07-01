Lotofácil, contest 2,560: five bets win and each one takes more than R$ 850 thousand | lotteries

Two bets from Nova Fátima (PR) and bets from Anápolis (GO), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Ourilândia do Norte (PA) hit the 15 Lotofácil contest 2560which was held on Thursday night (30), in São Paulo. Each received a prize of BRL 852,722.39

See the dozens drawn: 04 – 08 – 16 – 09 – 20 – 05 – 06 – 01 – 11 – 02 – 14 – 25 – 23- 18 – 24.

  • 14 hits – 759 winning bets, R$ 778.53
  • 13 hits – 21,395 winning bets, BRL 25.00
  • 12 hits – 230,606 winning bets, BRL 10.00
  • 11 hits – 1,084,605 ​​winning bets, BRL 5.00

Lotofácil numbers, contest 2560 — Photo: Reproduction/Caixa

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

