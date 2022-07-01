Lotofcil 2560: BH bet earns more than R$ 850 thousand

The five winners will share around R$4.2 million, with each receiving R$852,722.39.
According to Caixa, 759 bets scored 14 points and will pocket BRL 778.53.
next contest
The ticket with 15 dozen costs R$ 2.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and a limit of R$945.00.
- 15 numbers – BRL 2.50
- 16 numbers – BRL 40.00
- 17 numbers – BRL 340.00
- 18 numbers – BRL 2,040.00
- 19 numbers – BRL 9,690.00
- 20 numbers – BRL 38,760.00
Probability
According to Caixa, the chance of a single game hitting the 15 numbers is 1 in 3,268,760. With 20 numbers, it reaches 1 in 211.
16 numbers – 1 in 204,298
17 numbers – 1 in 24,035
18 numbers – 1 in 4006
19 numbers – 1 in 843
20 numbers – 1 in 211
Prize redemption
Lotofcil prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.