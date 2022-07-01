Lotofcil 2560: BH bet earns more than R$ 850 thousand

Yadunandan Singh 50 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Lotofcil 2560: BH bet earns more than R$ 850 thousand 0 Views

lotof ticket
Lotofcil: five bets split main prize (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

A player from Belo Horizonte took part of the maximum prize of Lotofcil, contest 2560, drawn on Thursday night (30/6).

The five winners will share around R$4.2 million, with each receiving R$852,722.39.

The winning tickets in addition to BH are from Anpolis-GO, Ourilndia do Norte-PA and Nova Ftima-PR (twice).

According to Caixa, 759 bets scored 14 points and will pocket BRL 778.53.

The numbers calculated were 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25.

next contest

The next Lotofcil draw is this Friday (7/1), at 8pm. The premium is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

Anyone who wants to participate can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

The ticket with 15 dozen costs R$ 2.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and a limit of R$945.00.

  • 15 numbers – BRL 2.50
  • 16 numbers – BRL 40.00
  • 17 numbers – BRL 340.00
  • 18 numbers – BRL 2,040.00
  • 19 numbers – BRL 9,690.00
  • 20 numbers – BRL 38,760.00

Probability

According to Caixa, the chance of a single game hitting the 15 numbers is 1 in 3,268,760. With 20 numbers, it reaches 1 in 211.

15 numbers – 1 in 3,268,760
16 numbers – 1 in 204,298
17 numbers – 1 in 24,035
18 numbers – 1 in 4006
19 numbers – 1 in 843
20 numbers – 1 in 211

Prize redemption

Lotofcil prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

5 myths and truths about winter skin exfoliation

Exfoliation is one of the most controversial steps in the skincare routine: if on the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved