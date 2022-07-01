Lotofcil 2560: BH bet earns more than R$ 850 thousand

The five winners will share around R$4.2 million, with each receiving R$852,722.39.

A player from Belo Horizonte took part of the maximum prize of Lotofcil, contest 2560, drawn on Thursday night (30/6).

According to Caixa, 759 bets scored 14 points and will pocket BRL 778.53.

The winning tickets in addition to BH are from Anpolis-GO, Ourilndia do Norte-PA and Nova Ftima-PR (twice).

The numbers calculated were 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25.

Anyone who wants to participate can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. The ticket with 15 dozen costs R$ 2.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and a limit of R$945.00.

15 numbers – BRL 2.50

16 numbers – BRL 40.00

17 numbers – BRL 340.00

18 numbers – BRL 2,040.00

19 numbers – BRL 9,690.00

20 numbers – BRL 38,760.00

Probability

The next Lotofcil draw is this Friday (7/1), at 8pm. The premium is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

According to Caixa, the chance of a single game hitting the 15 numbers is 1 in 3,268,760. With 20 numbers, it reaches 1 in 211.