Love triangle discovered and dozens of passengers fight for an hour on cruise – News

A cruise ship sailing off the coast of New York hosted an all-out brawl after some of the participants became embroiled in a love triangle. About 60 people were involved in the break-up on the ship’s premises.

Carnival Magic’s voyage was nearing its end, after eight days sailing the Caribbean. But the passengers still had emotions to witness.

According to one of the passengers, the fight started around 2 am on the 28th, when two people started slapping each other on the dance floor. The reason was that one of them discovered a betrayal that lasted several days.





Soon the clash got out of control: dozens of people exchanged punches, kicks, threw bottles and even used chairs. The confusion dominated the entire area of ​​the boat’s nightclub and even migrated from the fifth to the first floor.







The security guards did what they could to lessen the fury of the confrontation, but outnumbered they only had to throw themselves into the middle of the conflict and hope that tempers would calm down.

Even the US Coast Guard intervened and escorted the ship until it docked in a Manhattan port.

Even with the fight over, about an hour later, city police investigated the incident and took some minor injuries to a nearby hospital. Most of the injuries were caused by cut bottles used as weapons in the fight.

Some of those involved were banned for life from getting on a company cruise.





“Last night, while the Carnival Magic was returning to New York, several guests were involved in an altercation at a nightclub. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened,” the cruise’s management said in a statement. an announcement.

As the show cannot stop, those involved have already jumped off the ship and the cruise set sail, heading for another eight-day trip. No incidents, everyone waits.



