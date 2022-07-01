Luciano Hang and Havan are targets for charging R$824,000 in rent

The owner of Havan stores, Luciano Hang, is the subject of a lawsuit that charges more than R$824,000 in rent. The action takes place in the TJ-SC (Court of Justice of Santa Catarina), in the Commercial Court of the District of Brusque, 102 km from Florianópolis. The city is Hang’s home and is home to the administrative center of the chain of stores, which is also a part of the action.

Hang gained national recognition by becoming a staunch supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Last Saturday (25), he accompanied the president during the politician’s visit to Balneário Camboriú, where he participated in an evangelical event.

The lawsuit against Hang and Havan is filed by the company FMG S/A.

In a statement, Havan classified the charge as “improper” and said that Hang and the store chain “do not owe this company any value.” Havan also noted that on May 30 of this year, it filed a declaratory action for the non-existence of debt “so that the Judiciary may recognize that there is no amount due”, according to a note sent to the UOL (see below).

The report contacted heine withoeft — one of the lawyers FMG S/A In a message, he stated that he would have “nothing to say on this matter”.

The process was filed with the TJ last Monday (27) and the amount involved is R$ 824,120.38.

FMG does not ask for eviction from the store, as the lawsuit’s classification in the court system shows.

Contract was signed in 2020

According to the action, which UOL had access, the contract was signed on February 26, 2020 for the lease of a plot of land of 15,138.02 square meters in Blumenau (SC). For the area, Havan was committed to paying R$ 80 thousand per month initially, which was readjusted by an amendment in December 2020 to R$ 91,158.35. The contract lasts for 25 years.

The contract, signed in February, defines that Havan may terminate the contract before obtaining the construction permit. “Hypothesis that no amount will be due as a fine and/or indemnity”, according to the contract, which UOL also had access.

However, according to FMG’s lawyers, the “construction permit was issued by the municipal government of Blumenau on October 23, 2020, which implies the beginning of the collection of rents from October 23, 2021, considering that the Executed did not open its store within the established deadline.”

“However, the Debtor (Havan) has not been paying the rents due, resulting in a debt of BRL 824,120.38 (eight hundred and twenty-four thousand, one hundred and twenty reais and thirty-eight cents), related to the rents due until the day June 10, 2022, jurisdiction May/2022”, observed the lawyers of FMG S/A in the lawsuit.

The amendment was signed on December 1, 2020. That is, after the construction permit was issued. In it, the 10th of each month was established for the payment of rent. The document reinforces that the charge becomes due “from the opening of the store to the public or 12 (twelve) months after obtaining the construction permit”.

In addition, the term additive defined the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) for the annual adjustment.

The company’s defense requests the issuance of a warrant for Havan and Hang to pay the amount within three days. In addition to the more than BRL 824,000, the company asks for the addition of rents that will expire in July this year.

FMG asks that, if payment is not made, the Court determines “the attachment of existing amounts in current accounts, savings accounts and/or financial investments owned by the Debtors, via the SISBAJUD agreement, plus all legal charges levied until the date of actual payment, as well as procedural costs and expenses and attorney’s fees”.

If there are no values ​​in the bank accounts and financial investments, the company asks for the attachment and evaluation of sufficient assets to pay the debt.

“If the bailiff does not find assets on behalf of the Foreseeables, that they be summoned to present the list of assets they have, subject to attachment, where they are and what the corresponding values ​​are, under penalty of an act that undermines the dignity of justice, sanctioned with a fine of 20% of the updated amount of the debt”, emphasize the lawyers.

What does Havana say?

See Havan’s full note below:

“Havan clarifies that it entered into a contract with FMG S/A, in February 2020, for the lease of a property in Blumenau (SC). after 12 months (1 year) from the granting of the Construction Permit, the instrument also provided that, during this period, Havan could withdraw from leasing the land at no cost.

Before that deadline, Havan informed the owners of the lease cancellation (as allowed by the contract). Several notifications were then exchanged and several negotiations were made, but FMG insisted on the improper charge.

Due to the impasse, on 05/30/2022, Havan filed a declaratory action of non-existence of debt, so that the Judiciary Branch recognizes that there is no amount due.

After the filing of the action by Havan, it became known by the press that there would be a subsequent charge from FMG. However, as explained above, Havan and Luciano Hang do not owe any value to this company.

By way of clarification, in the last year, Havan earned BRL 13 billion reais and paid approximately BRL 3 billion in taxes. Therefore, it is not a matter of insufficient resources for payment of the amount under discussion, but of the divergence about the existence of the same.”

Havan was ordered to pay R$30,000 to former employee

In May, Havan was ordered to pay R$30,000 to a woman who worked at the retailer in 2018 and felt coerced into voting according to the preferences of the company’s owner, Luciano Hang.

According to the decision of the Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region, Hang’s pressures fall within the “use of the managerial power of the owner” of Havan to “induce its employees to vote for its candidate”, Bolsonaro. To UOLthe company said it will file “the appeal due to the TST (Superior Labor Court)”.