Lula has 43% against 30% of Bolsonaro in SP, says Datafolha







Lula shoots ahead of Bolsonaro in election poll Photo: Carla Carniel and Adriano Machado / Reuters

Datafolha research released this Friday, 1st, shows that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the leadership of voting intentions in the State of São Paulo. According to the survey, the PT has 43% of the votes in the state, while the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), your main opponent, has 30% of the intentions.

In relation to the country’s total, Lula has fewer voters in São Paulo. The former president appears with 47% of voting intentions in the national poll by Datafolha, released last week. Bolsonaro had 28% in the survey that covers the whole of Brazil.

In São Paulo, Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in third place, with the same 8% that he scores on the national scene. Already Simone Tebet (MDB), who in the national survey scored 1%, was with 3% in São Paulo, within the limit of the margin of error.

Following is André Janones (Avante), with 2%, followed by Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo), with 1% each. Sofia Manzano (PCB), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (Christian Democracy), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) and General Santos Cruz (Podemos) did not score. White and null votes add up to 9% and they don’t know, 2%.

The survey now released interviewed 1,806 voters from Tuesday (28) to Thursday (30) and has a margin of error of two percentage points. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under the numbers SP-02523/2022 and BR-01822/2022.