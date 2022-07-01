Lula says that, if elected, he does not think about running for reelection in 2026 | Elections 2022

Former president and PT pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Friday (1st) that, if elected, he does not think about seeking a new term in 2026.

The former president made the statement in an interview with Radio Metropole de Salvador this morning.

“Four years from now we will have new people contesting the elections. I want to prepare the country,” said Lula.

“I’m not going to be the president of the Republic who is thinking about his reelection. I’m going to be the president who’s going to be thinking about governing this country for four years. And let it tinkle, tinkle”, highlighted Lula.

At another point in the interview, the former president spoke of handing over the mandate “to someone else” on December 31, 2026, in yet another indication that he will not seek reelection.

Lula also promised to revoke all secrecy decrees imposed by the government on information requested via the Access to Information Law.

The Planalto has already resorted to the expedient on more than one occasion. In one of them, he decreed 100-year secrecy in an administrative process opened against former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, in which the Army found out his participation, still active in the military, in a political act with Bolsonaro, which is prohibited.

Recall data that Bolsonaro government imposed 100-year secrecy

In July 2021, the government imposed a 100-year secret on information on access badges to the Planalto Palace issued in the name of Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), sons of the president.

In another case, the Palácio do Planalto decreed up to 100 years of secrecy for Jair Bolsonaro’s vaccination card.

The measure was a response to the request made by the newspaper “O Globo” through the Access to Information Law (LAI).

“He’s now caught the craze that whatever nonsense he does he decrees 100-year secrecy. He says there is no corruption in his government, but he kept his son’s things secret for 100 years, he kept the Pazuello issue secret for 100 years, he kept the Queiroz issue secret for 100 years. Any mischief that happens in the government is a 100-year secrecy”, said Lula.

“That’s why I say there will be a repeal in my government. I’m going to revoke all the hundred-year secrecy decrees, because there’s no way the guy who stole it will have to stay a hundred years to investigate. Investigate now, do as we did,” Lula said.

Lula called the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) approved this Thursday (30) in the Senate and which provides for a series of benefits a few months before the elections as “electoral”.

The PEC, which provides for expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher and establishes a state of emergency in the country to enable the creation of a temporary voucher of R$ 1,000 for self-employed truck drivers and a benefit for taxi drivers.

He criticized former president Jair Bolsonaro for the fact that the benefits included in the article, such as the increase in gas vouchers and the expansion to R$600 of Auxilio Brasil, are only valid until the end of 2022.

“Actually, the project he [Bolsonaro] ordered is an electoral project, he thinks he can buy the people, he thinks the people are a herd, he thinks the people don’t think and believe in lies”, said Lula.