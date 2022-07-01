Marcos Oliveira gets health insurance after help from Tatá Werneck: “Thank you”

Beiçola from ‘A Grande Família’, Marcos Oliveira gets health insurance and prepares for surgery after suffering with a problem for months

This Friday (1), the actor Marcos Oliveira gave good news to fans and announced that he finally got a health plan to treat the fistula he has in his urethra.

After counting on the support of the presenter Tata Werneckthe eternal kiss in The big family now has medical support and is already waiting to schedule the surgery needed in the treatment.

“I’m waiting for the Souza Aguiar hospital to call me to operate. I want to thank Tatá Werneck who got this health plan for me“, he said happily in a video, grateful for the comedian’s help.

The next step is to wait for the procedure to be released. “But I’m looking forward to hospitalizing soon and having this surgery. And then I have two more months of recovery“, he added.

In December, it is worth remembering, Marcos Oliveira he was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro due to a urinary problem.

Look:

HELP!

The actor Marcos Oliveiraknown primarily for his role as kissin The big familyused social media to appeal to followers.

The artist is experiencing a real financial drama and is in need of help with basic expenses, such as paying rent and even buying food. He, who started asking for help in March to pay for surgery, explained that the actress Tata Werneck He is helping in any way he can.