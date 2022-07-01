Mário shoots at the decision that released Maraca to Vasco and points out losses to Flu and Fla

Mário Bittencourt spoke to the press during Eduardo Paes’ visit to Fluminense’s CT (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves – FFC)

By decision of the court, Vasco can send the game against Sport, Sunday, for Série B, at Maracanã. This situation revolted Fluminense and Flamengo, the duo that manages the stadium and has just made a high investment in the renovation of the lawn. In a conversation with the press during a visit by Mayor Eduardo Paes to the CT Carlos Castilho, where the surrounding development works were inaugurated, Mário Bittencourt fired against the injunction granted to the rival and highlighted the damage to the Fla-Flu duo.

In the view of the tricolor president, the decision goes beyond legal limits. He recalls that both Fluminense and Flamengo were unable to play in the stadium due to the renovation.

— I consider this decision completely outside the legal, contractual and common sense limits. There was an investment of R$ 4 million to replace the lawn. Flamengo did not play at the stadium in important games, Fluminense did not play at the stadium in Libertadores. We’re going to have a huge damage to the lawn we put there. Vasco or Botafogo were never banned from playing in the stadium – he fired.

