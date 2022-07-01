Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota, says Claudia Raia

Actress Claudia Raia was bothered by always resurrecting her marriage to federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP), and exposed that singer Marisa Monte lost her virginity to the parliamentarian, who at the time worked as an actor.

On GNT’s “Saia Justa” program, Raia explained that she can’t stand to be always associated with Frota anymore, as it seems that “only” she was married and had a relationship with the deputy, when, in reality, he was also involved with other famous .

“I go through this, love. Only I dated Alexandre Frota, only I got married [com ele]. Marisa Monte lost her virginity to Alexandre Frota. So it wasn’t just me. I’m just sharing some of the weight here”, declared the artist, after Sabrina Sato said that she was “delivering everyone”.

Alexandre Frota and Marisa Monte dated in the 1980s, when he was featured on TV and theater stages. Last year, while participating in the “Love Treta” podcast, the parliamentarian recalled his involvement with the singer, and said that people did not know about her past with her.

“I met Marisa Monte many years ago, in Rio, doing a play by Miguel Falabella, the ‘Rocky Horror Show’. She was my girlfriend, nobody knew. for a while. I stayed at her house for many years, in Urca. She was already singing a lot at that time and did the Falabella musicals”, Frota reported.

The first meeting reported by Alexandre happened in 1982. The artist became successful throughout Brazil only in 1989 after the release of the song “Bem Que Se Quis”.

Frota even wished that Monte “don’t be sad” for having exposed their relationship, and praised the artist, whom he called a “great woman, a nice person and who has a job of respect the world over”. .