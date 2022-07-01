Mbappé’s right-hand man at PSG, Luis Campos makes a decision on Neymar’s future at the club

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Mbappé’s right-hand man at PSG, Luis Campos makes a decision on Neymar’s future at the club 2 Views

european football

Brazilian has been tipped to leave Paris

Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeReal Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two – UEFA Champions League
Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

The end of Neymar’s time at PSG seems to be near. After not even Nasser Al-Khelaïfi guarantee that the Brazilian will remain in the team, the newspaper The Country published, earlier this week, that the Brazilian would have been informed that he is out of the team’s plans.

Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025, but the Parisian club is already studying alternatives for a negotiation. Meanwhile, clubs appear to be interested, with Chelsea, Newcastle and Barcelona being the main ones.

And, after the statements of the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who did not take for granted the permanence of the ace, more rumors and speculations are emerging about a possible departure of the striker.

Luis Campos does not want Neymar to stay

The most recent of them comes from France, where the journalist Santi Aounaof Foot Market, reveals that PSG’s new sporting director, Luis Campos, does not want Neymar to remain for the next one.

Furthermore, Aouna ‘cries’ that Christophe Galtier, the team’s new coach, will not pay for Neymar’s permanence and must abide by the decisions imposed by the board.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians designs ‘unusual’ squad for the Brasileirão

Corinthians With an eye on the return game for Libertadores, numerous changes are expected in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved