Mbappé’s right-hand man at PSG, Luis Campos makes a decision on Neymar’s future at the club

The end of Neymar’s time at PSG seems to be near. After not even Nasser Al-Khelaïfi guarantee that the Brazilian will remain in the team, the newspaper The Country published, earlier this week, that the Brazilian would have been informed that he is out of the team’s plans.

Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2025, but the Parisian club is already studying alternatives for a negotiation. Meanwhile, clubs appear to be interested, with Chelsea, Newcastle and Barcelona being the main ones.

And, after the statements of the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who did not take for granted the permanence of the ace, more rumors and speculations are emerging about a possible departure of the striker.

Luis Campos does not want Neymar to stay

The most recent of them comes from France, where the journalist Santi Aounaof Foot Market, reveals that PSG’s new sporting director, Luis Campos, does not want Neymar to remain for the next one .