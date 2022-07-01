Mega-Sena 2496: check the numbers drawn (30/6) – Nacional

Caixa raffled this Thursday (30/6) the Mega-Sena contest 2496, with an estimated prize of R$ 36 million to the bettor who hits six tens alone.
Lotofácil 2560, Quina 5885, Timemania 1802, Dupla-Sena 2385 and Dia de Sorte 623 were also counted tonight.
The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). O State of Mines updated the results in real time.
Check out this Thursday’s lotteries
Mega-Sena 2496 – BRL 36 million
It is necessary to hit the six tens drawn from 01 to 60 to guarantee the jackpot.
Check the numbers:
07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58
Lotofácil 2560 – BRL 5 million
Check the numbers:
01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25
Quina 5885 – BRL 3.7 million
The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80.
Check the numbers:
19 – 22 – 42 – 69 – 72
Timemania 1802 – BRL 40 million
Check the numbers: 01 – 32 – 38 – 51 – 54 – 59 – 65
Team of the heart: 55 – Mirassol-SP
Dupla-Sena 2385 – BRL 230 thousand (1 draw) and BRL 43 thousand (2nd draw)
Check the numbers:
1st draw: 01 – 15 – 24 – 25 – 30 – 33
2nd draw: 10 – 20 – 31 – 33 – 40 – 42
Lucky Day 623 – R$ 150 thousand
Check the numbers: 06 – 10 – 15 – 17 – 20 – 27 – 30
Lucky month: 11 – November