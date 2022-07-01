Mega-Sena 2496: check the numbers drawn (30/6) – Nacional

Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa raffled this Thursday (30/6) the Mega-Sena contest 2496, with an estimated prize of R$ 36 million to the bettor who hits six tens alone.

Lotofácil 2560, Quina 5885, Timemania 1802, Dupla-Sena 2385 and Dia de Sorte 623 were also counted tonight.

The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). O State of Mines updated the results in real time.

Check out this Thursday’s lotteries

Mega-Sena 2496 – BRL 36 million

It is necessary to hit the six tens drawn from 01 to 60 to guarantee the jackpot.

Check the numbers:

07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58

Lotofácil 2560 – BRL 5 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. Check the numbers:

01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25

Quina 5885 – BRL 3.7 million

The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80.

Check the numbers:

19 – 22 – 42 – 69 – 72

Timemania 1802 – BRL 40 million

The player selects 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that 7 are drawn. Check the numbers: 01 – 32 – 38 – 51 – 54 – 59 – 65

Team of the heart: 55 – Mirassol-SP

Dupla-Sena 2385 – BRL 230 thousand (1 draw) and BRL 43 thousand (2nd draw)



The player must match six numbers from 01 to 50. Two draws are carried out. Check the numbers: 1st draw: 01 – 15 – 24 – 25 – 30 – 33

2nd draw: 10 – 20 – 31 – 33 – 40 – 42

Lucky Day 623 – R$ 150 thousand