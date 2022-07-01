Mega-Sena Prize accumulates and goes to R$ 43 million – National

Mega-Sena to draw BRL 43 million on Saturday (photo: Box/Reproduction)

Nobody hit the six scores of Mega-Sena 2496, with a prize of R$ 36.6 million on Thursday night (30/6). The numbers drawn were 07 – 26 – 31 – 38 – 46 – 58.

According to Caixa, 50 bets placed five dozen and will receive from R$ 54,371.58 on the corner. The court pays R$ 1,108.04 to 3,505 players.

Mega’s accumulated prize rose to R$ 43 million in contest 2497, to be determined next Saturday (2/7), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo.

Anyone who wants to compete can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos from R$30.00 and a limit of R$945.00.