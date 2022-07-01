MEI that missed the DASN delivery deadline may lose health insurance | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education MEI that did not submit the annual statement to the Federal Revenue may lose access to health insurance. know what to do

The deadline for submitting the annual declaration of individual microentrepreneurs (DASN-MEI) ended this Thursday (30th). Every year, it is necessary to inform the Federal Revenue of the revenue obtained by the MEI, in addition to declaring whether or not they had an employee. What many people do not know is that failure to comply with this commitment can lead to loss of health insurance. Accountability is mandatory even for those who have not issued an invoice throughout 2021.

With the scarcity of individual plans on the market, millions of people sought to formalize as MEI to be able to join collective health plans and thus guarantee their families’ access to medical and hospital coverage.

Small businesses were the most affected by the pandemic, and the registration of micro and small companies, in 2021, released by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), shows that more than 3.9 million people formalized themselves as MEIs It is an important sector for the country’s economy, with a share of 21% of GDP. However, 67% of MEIs were more committed to debt and loans.

“Tax default can result in the exclusion of the CNPJ from the MEI of Simples Nacional, which would prevent the maintenance of the link with the health plan. solely and exclusively for the purpose of hiring a health plan. Many register only for this purpose and are unaware of the legal commitments of managing a micro-enterprise”, explains the lawyer and president of the National Association of Benefit Administrators (ANAB), Alessandro from Toledo.

According to Toledo, there is no official data that clearly indicates how many existing MEIs in the country were created solely for the purpose of contracting a business health plan, after the ANS Resolution of 2018. But in 2017, a study carried out by the Brazilian Association to Combat Counterfeiting (ABCF) pointed out that about 30% of all MEIs canceled by the Federal Revenue Service that year were from CNPJs created exclusively to make collective health plans.

“The contracting of a health plan via MEI also exposes the beneficiaries to the risk of unilaterally interrupting the contract by the health operator, not to mention that the annual readjustment is also based on the result of medical-hospital use by beneficiaries belonging to other contracts of the same nature. , unknown by the consumer”, says Toledo.

Anyone who does not deliver the declaration by the deadline must pay a fine of at least R$50. The payment slip is generated at the time of transmission of the declaration and can be printed with the DASN-Simei delivery receipt. If payment is made within 30 days, the fine is reduced by 50%.

See the step by step

1. Access the DASN-SIMEI program through the Simples Nacional Portal or through the MEI app, available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

2. Then, on the Simples Nacional Portal, the taxpayer must access the menu Simei – Services > Calculation and Declaration > DASN-Simei – Annual Declaration for the MEI. In the MEI app, the taxpayer must click on the “Make the declaration” menu.

3. Inform the CNPJ.

4. When clicking on “Continue”, the Declare/Rectify screen appears. Enter the calendar year (2021).

5. In the “Total Gross Revenue Amount” field, enter the total amount of your billing in the past year.

6. If you performed commercial, industrial, and intercity and interstate transport service activities in the calendar year, inform the total gross income specific to these occupations.

7. If you were employed during the past year, click “Yes”. If not, click “No”.

8. If the MEI canceled the CNPJ in 2021, after selecting the 2021 calendar year, the application will automatically indicate the option Special Situation > Extinction. Then, the MEI must inform the date of the CNPJ write-off.

Check the requirements for portability of health plan shortages

· Have a health plan contracted from 01/01/1999 or adapted to the health plan law

· Have an active contract

· Be up to date with monthly payments

· Having fulfilled the minimum period of permanence in the plan