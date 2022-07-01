MEIs and small companies can now join Pronampe; see how to apply for the loan | Entrepreneurship

As of this Thursday (30), micro and small businesses can now obtain the Pronampe credit line, the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses.

Loan can help small business owners, but it needs to be well planned; see tips

The program, created in May 2020 to help entrepreneurs during the pandemic, became permanent in June 2021. Now, it has been adapted and, among the main changes, included Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and medium-sized companies.

At the end of May, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a bill to change some rules of the program. (See below for the main changes)

Sharing is done digitally, accessing the e-CAC portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, and clicking on “Authorize data sharing”.

To obtain the loan, entrepreneurs need to share their company’s billing data with the financial institution of their choice.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank.

If, at the time of data sharing, the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the entrepreneur must contact the bank branch and verify the forecast of adhesion to the system.

Ordinance RFB nº 191, published this Thursday (30), establishes the rules on the data that will be shared.

Understand how the program works:

Pronampe is a program that provides loans for small businesses with lower interest rates and a longer term to start paying. It was created to help entrepreneurs face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Government increases the limit for companies to contract Pronampe loans

Now, MEIs can participate in the program and have access to that credit. Before, this group of businessmen was not contemplated;

and have access to that credit. Before, this group of businessmen was not contemplated; Companies with annual gross revenue of up to BRL 300 million can also participate from Pronampe. Previously, only companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million could join the financing lines;

from Pronampe. Previously, only companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million could join the financing lines; The project provides for granting of credit guaranteed by the FGO until the end of 2024 the current law only provided for until the end of 2021;

the current law only provided for until the end of 2021; Companies benefiting from program loans can lay off employees, what was not allowed by previous rules;

what was not allowed by previous rules; You Pronampe financial agents are no longer required to present certificates of tax compliance Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), Annual List of Social Information (Rais) and others that could restrict access to the Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the Guarantee Modality (Peac-FGI) and to the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC).

Who can access the loan?

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs);

(MEIs); microenterprises with revenues of up to R$ 360 thousand per year;

with revenues of up to R$ 360 thousand per year; Small business with annual sales of R$ 360 thousand to R$ 4.8 million;

with annual sales of R$ 360 thousand to R$ 4.8 million; midsize companies with revenues of up to R$ 300 million.

How much has already been made available by the program?

In 2020, the program provided more than BRL 37.5 billion in loans to around 517,000 entrepreneurs. In 2021, the amount reached R$ 24.9 billion for almost 334 thousand companies. Now, the government estimates that R$50 billion can be lent to small businesses by 2024.

The company can borrow up to 30% of annual gross revenue recorded in 2019;

For new businesses, with less than a year of operation, the financing limit is up to half of the share capital or 30% of the average monthly billing;

Each loan is guaranteed by the Union of up to 85% of the resources. All public and private financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank can operate the credit line;

The company that opts for financing must maintain the number of employees for up to 60 days after taking out the credit.

How is the payment done?

The amount can be divided into up to 48 installments. The maximum annual interest rate will be equal to the Selic rate (currently at 12.75% per year), plus 6%. In 2020, this increase was up to 1.25%.

The deadline to start repaying the loan has increased to 11 months. In the 2020 rounds, the program had a grace period of eight months.

What type of operation can the credit be used for?

The money can be used for investments, such as purchasing equipment or carrying out renovations, and for operating expenses, such as employee salaries, paying bills, and purchasing goods.

The use of funds for the distribution of profits and dividends among business partners is prohibited.

What are the advantages of Pronampe?

The program is an opportunity to offer credit to small entrepreneurs who do not have a history or any guarantee to offer to the bank, as it guarantees the small business, according to Carlos Melles, president of Sebrae.