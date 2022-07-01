Méliuz’s (CASH3) 43% decline in June brings stock close to R$1; see list of falls – Money Times

June was difficult for global markets, and not even the Brazilian stock exchangewho started the year on the right foot, escaped the bleeding.

O Ibovespa closed the month with a devaluation of 11.5%. This is the biggest monthly pullback for the benchmark index of B3 (B3SA3) since March 2020, when it recorded losses of almost 30% due to the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

most of actions that make up the index ended June in the red, but one paper managed to be the negative highlight. With a devaluation of 43.16%, the Méliuz (CASH3) topped the list of Ibovespa declines in the month.

The collapse of the technology company’s shares can be explained by the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, says Vitorio Galindo, investment analyst and director of fundamental analysis at quantized.

According to Galindo, companies with more perennial cash generation tend to suffer more in a context of inflation and high interest rates.

“Companies that are generating more cash on an ongoing basis end up suffering more, since they are not generating cash in the short term, they are not paying dividends. There is greater uncertainty about ‘if’ and ‘how much’ this cash generation will be in the future. The case of Méliuz is one of them”, comments the analyst.

Everton Medeiros, specialist in variable income at InvestSmart XPmentions that the fear of a global recession ends up penalizing more tech companies due to risk aversion.

Medeiros explains that, despite having a number of customers and a constant growth in the user base, largely due to recent investments, the monetization of users in these companies still does not occur so effectively.

“These companies that do not generate recurring profits bring greater caution when investors allocate their resources”, he adds.

Share worth less than R$1?

With a drop of 3.57% this Thursday (30), Méliuz’s share closed the trading session at R$ 1.08, raising doubts about the company’s performance – and even the future – on the Stock Exchange.

Galindo and Medeiros state that there is a possibility that Méliuz’s shares will fall below R$1 in the short term, if the market continues to be penalized by the movement of rising interest rates and inflation.

Following the same logic, the performance of stocks may improve in a scenario of falling interest rates and cooling inflation. In this scenario, highlights Galindo, the market could see a resumption of the stock market as a whole, and Méliuz’s share would go along.

Looking at the medium and long term, Méliuz has been delivering interesting market strategies, says the InvestSmart expert.

An example of this is the acquisition of Change Paymentssignaling an approach by Méliuz to the cryptocurrency industry.

In the short term, we have to be cautious about the asset, but in the long term, following the development of the company’s shares regarding the monetization of its base, it could be an interesting asset.

Biggest Ibovespa drops in June

In addition to Méliuz, other stocks fell sharply in June. In the top 5, the airlines Blue (BLUE4) and Goal (GOLL4) melted 38.44% and 37.49%, respectively.

the retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) are also among the drop highlights, with the former falling 37.1% and the latter 38.85%.

Company ticker June/2022 variation Méliuz CASH3 -43.16% Via VIIA3 -38.85% Blue BLUE4 -38.44% Goal GOLL4 -37.49% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 -37.10% CVC Brazil CVCB3 -36.08% Americanas SA AMER3 -33.18% IRB Brazil IRBR3 -30.95% CSN CSNA3 -29.30% 3R Petroleum RRRP3 -27.90%

