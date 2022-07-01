MG has 1st case, and Brazil totals 37; see where

Brazil reached 37 confirmed cases of monkeypox after Minas Gerais confirmed today the first contamination by the disease. According to information from the State Health Department, the new patient is a 33-year-old man from Belo Horizonte with a history of traveling to Europe – he was abroad between June 11th and 26th and, therefore, is considered by the Ministry of Health. as an imported case.

According to a statement released by the secretary, the patient’s condition is stable and he is in home isolation. “Contactants are being monitored and so far there has been no identification of a secondary case,” the ministry said.

The secretariat also said that 12 suspected cases of monkeypox in Minas Gerais have already been notified to the Ministry of Health, of which eight were discarded in the laboratory. Currently, three suspected cases are under investigation.

Yesterday, Rio de Janeiro also recorded one more confirmed case, informed the state health department.

According to the Ministry of Health, São Paulo has 28 confirmed cases. Adding the two records from Rio Grande do Sul and those from Rio and Minas, Brazil reaches 37.

Below is the number of confirmed cases by state:

Sao Paulo: 28

Rio de Janeiro: 6

Rio Grande do Sul: 2

Minas Gerais: 1

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

Prevention and symptoms

To prevent infection, the recommendation is to avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed; avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person; and hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or alcohol gel.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions.

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries – with a fatality rate of around 10% – and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate, of 1%.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.