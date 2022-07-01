MG: woman will be vaccinated against flu and receives 5th dose against Covid by mistake

A 49-year-old self-employed woman who went to get the flu vaccine mistakenly received a 5th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a health post in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata de Minas Gerais, this Wednesday (28). ).

Jeannette Ragazzi de Souza said that she was at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Santa Cecília neighborhood when they scheduled the flu vaccine before she entered the application room. “I went in to vaccinate, gave my arm, she applied and asked me for the other arm, I was scared and asked why? She said it was to apply the flu. That’s when I asked which one she had applied and she said it was Janssen’s” , said.

Jeannette had taken the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine about 15 days ago. “I was desperate and didn’t want to take the flu. The applicator apologized at the time, but then it’s no use, I would have had to pay attention to my card and apply the correct vaccine. I was desperate, scared and angry, a mix of feelings”, reported.

The self-employed person said that she felt pain in her body after the application and that she does not feel safe. “My concern is what can cause my health. The city hall of Juiz de Fora said that I am not at risk, but this answer did not reassure me. Janssen herself did not take a position in this regard”, he concludes.

In a note, the city hall of Juiz de Fora informed that “the supervisor of the UBS took all the necessary measures, informing the user soon after the fact. There is no health risk for the user who received the immunizer”.

Are there any health risks taking the 5th dose?

Infectologist Leandro Curi explains that there are still no concrete studies that demonstrate whether or not there are risks in case of overdoses or doses of vaccines against Covid-19 at shorter intervals and there are few cases in the world.

“It is not something prescribed and the reactions can vary from organism to organism, but one thing that can reassure you is that all these vaccines released by Anvisa have a very good level of safety and technology. The conduct now is to monitor and observe the patient “, he considers.

