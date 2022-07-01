Microenterprises and MEI will be able to have guaranteed access to the credit program

Micro-enterprises and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) have one more opportunity to access loans through the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC-FGI) in the guarantee modality. It is the second edition of the initiative of the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The resources must stay available in – at most – a month, according to the forecast announced by the Ministry of Economy recently. The investment in the second edition of the program will be R$ 1 billion.

Credit Access Program

In the first edition of the Emergency Credit Access Program, 47 banks were enabled. Now the regulation with the new conditions will still be released. It is also necessary to adapt the technology systems of BNDES and partner banks to offer the service with more quality to micro-enterprises and individual micro-entrepreneurs.

Thus, according to what has been foreseen by the Ministry, all steps must be completed within a month. The guidelines of the new edition of the Access to Credit Program were published in the Federal Official Gazette.

The resources for the second edition of the initiative, as stated in provisional measure 1,114/2022, are from the Guaranteed Fund. This means that the Union will not need new contributions to pay for the program.

In the first edition of the program, the situation faced by micro-enterprises and individual micro-entrepreneurs was more serious because of the most critical periods of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea is to increase access to credit for these categories and help recovery of business with the resumption of services thanks to the reduction in the number of deaths and the advance of vaccination. In the first edition, a total of 114,355 companies benefited from the program in all Brazilian regions.