Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Advances Against FTC, Wins Major Union Support

Another important step for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft to be approved and finally the very strong publisher becomes a member of Xbox Game Studios. This is a giant purchase that goes through the most rigorous process of all, including the FTC in the United States, an agency that can make everything difficult.

Microsoft has already shown itself in favor of the creation of unions by its employees to give voice to labor rights, especially after the scandals that occurred in recent times at Activision Blizzard. In this way, the company aims at a safer and more pleasant environment for its employees and this seems to have just been recognized.

Activision Blizzard’s first certified union at subsidiary Raven Software was created last month, after which the president sent a letter to FTC leaders, including President Lina Khan, on Thursday where he stated: “We now support the approval of the agreement because Microsoft has entered into an agreement with the CWA to ensure that Activision Blizzard workers have a clear path to collective bargaining.” CWA President Chris Shelton added: “Microsoft’s binding commitments will give employees a seat at the table and ensure that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard benefits the company’s workers and the broader video game job market.”

FTC President Lina Khan has spoken openly about her interest in considering the potential impact on workers as the agency reviews and investigates mergers. On June 16, Khan noted in a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren that the FTC is investigating Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

We’ve been following every step of this rigorous acquisition process, and we’ve already seen that shareholders approved over 98% of Microsoft’s offer. Now it was the employees, through the union, who sent a letter from the FTC also approving Microsoft as their new boss.

Source