Milk carton price soars and scares consumers

The price of long-life milk reached R$9 in some parts of the country. Understand the reasons behind the price escalation.

The food products sector has suffered strong impacts due to the current economic scenario, which is reflected in the rise in prices. Recently, consumers reported the price of a carton of milk at almost R$10 in supermarkets. The high values ​​of long life are influenced by a number of factors.

In the first months of this year, the price of the product increased by 58.5%, according to data from Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics). It is common for product prices to increase from April to June, since it is the off-season.

Causes of the increase in the price of milk

The prices of dairy products also rose due to the rise in production costs. In May of this year, the amount paid to the producer was 4.8% higher than in the previous month. The reasons behind this rise are internal and external.

Climate change caused a drought that hit the south of the country, at the same time that there was an increase in rainfall in the Northeast, which affected the quality of grains, a component of cattle feed, and impacted dairy production.

In addition, with the War in Ukraine, there was an appreciation of commodities (global basic non-industrial products), which also raised the cost of milk production in Brazil. With the increase in exports, national products became scarce in the domestic market.

In this scenario, with the conflict in Ukraine, fertilizer prices also increased, since Russia is one of the largest producers of these products. In this way, the war in Europe is yet another cause that contributes to the escalation of grain prices and is related to milk production.

Electricity also enters this list of factors for high milk. It is used from automated milking of cows to liquid cooling. Since September 2021, energy bills are higher because of the water shortage that has plagued the country. The tariff flag was only changed from red to green in April this year.

Another reason the value of milk has increased is the high price of fuel. The packaging used in this product is derived from petroleum. In addition, the values ​​of freight undergo changes that make milk more expensive for the final consumer.

Change in the price of milk

In 2012, it was possible to buy 20 liters of long-life milk for R$50, on average. Ten years later, with the same value, it is possible to buy less than half. The data were released by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

Price of dairy products

With the rise in milk prices, its derivatives are directly impacted. According to the CPI (Consumer Price Index), these were the ones that increased the most in the last year:

Cottage cheese: 16.37%;

Yogurt: 12.65%;

Prato cheese: 12.17%;

Dairy drinks: 9.96%;

Mozzarella cheese: 9.75%.

