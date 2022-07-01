Minions 2: Rise of Gru: Film Review

In the field of coincidence, there are few peculiarities in the opening calendar of Brazilian cinemas that match the fact that Minions 2: Origin of Gru be released the week after Everything Everywhere at the Same Time. In addition to carrying on the periphery of their stories the same image of a stone with sticky eyes and of people learning kung fu in crooked ways, both films appeal to accelerated narratives almost as a matter of pride, generating a type of wear that seems already be thought for the experience that the spectator will have in the session.

Considering that the second chapter of the franchise derived from My favorite evil he has been dying for two years to get to the circuit because of the pandemic, this chance has interesting ramifications. Among the many hasty conclusions that can be made at the beginning of the decade, it is possible to defend that one of the themes that are solidified as central in the imagination of the 1920s is that of hyperactivity, fueled by the growing depletion of social networks, the wear and tear of worker exploitation. and a better perception of attention deficit disorders as a condition and not a disease.

Of course, there’s a big gap between the burnout and ADHD discussions, but there’s an opportunity somewhere along the way. In times of excess, it makes sense that the industry appeals to experiences that try to match the acceleration of everyday life, and exaggeration begins to be part of the charm – even in terms of scale, see the current popularity of the miniseries format and “films”. event”. At this point, inattention becomes a matter of tuning: since the volume of information is unsustainable, the flow remains.

In the specific case of minions 2, what is fascinating is that such a project has already crystallized as the raison d’être of the films at this point in the franchise. The short duration of 90 minutes sounds even deceptive in the face of the continuous expansiveness of the feature, which beckons to comparisons with the James Bond franchise – with the right to thematic opening credits – less for parody than for formulation convenience. Multiple plots are opened and alternated as a video clip without much need, increasing the scope of a story that at first could not be smaller, about those early years of Gru’s friendship with his tiny and adorable yellow henchmen in denim overalls.

But this inconsequence of the acts is part of the structure thought by the director Kyle Balda, not least because it dispenses with the spectator’s inattention to the entire area. Say that minions 2 is lysergic is to succumb too much to the 70s aesthetic of the premise, but it is not an exaggeration to think that the film constantly plays with all these elements, from the strong and bright colors of the animation to the various moments that immerse the audience in the perspective of the characters in situations of wear and tear. Whether we find Gru exhausted after spinning for hours in a disk torture apparatus or Otto after hours pedaling in the desert behind a necklace, the production works on the basis of sensory overdose, like a Viking ship that hangs its passengers for the hundredth time.

In this sense, it is not so outside the box to approach the continuation of the effects of a Everything Everywhere at the Same Time, not least because, as in Kwan and Scheinert’s film, it is inevitable to find something of interest within the frenetic pace. Interestingly, Kevin, Stuart and Bob are the main performers here, who have fun while the trio lives a short film in their own movie, trying to locate and save Gru from being kidnapped by a group of supervillains.

Apart from that, however, the “boldness” of minions 2 may be one of the most formulaic, and Gru’s centrality to the plot is a good reminder of how much of the film’s affinity with the times comes through convenience. With so many balls spinning on the screen, the spectator doesn’t forget that the story is enough to fill in “gaps” in the character’s trajectory, and the narrative from the beginning seems to exist only to hit the spot in the explanations of how the villain came to be. become who we know.

This includes even a paternal relationship conquered by friendship, but little of the Minions, and it is from this obstacle that Balda seems to constantly want to distract the audience. If in the previous one there was the blessing of showing how the characters arrived at Gru, in the second chapter the protagonists are reduced to mere supporting actors within the franchise itself, confined to repeating the dynamics of distracting accessories in the narrative. the name says minions 2but to some extent it could be “Despicable Me 0” without much loss.

The curious thing about all this is the paradox that is invented, valuing what is divergent from the larger nucleus to make the experience worthwhile. It’s almost a science of inattention applied to narratives, which is very opportune for filmmakers: like Gru in the torture apparatus, the viewer gets dizzy from going round and round in the same place.