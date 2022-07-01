Ministry allows salary readjustment for health workers

More than 280,000 community health workers and workers in the fight against professional endemics throughout Brazil will benefit from two ordinances that officialize the increase in the remuneration of these professionals. They release R$ 2.2 billion in additional credit to fund the measure.

The government’s regulations comply with what determines Constitutional Amendment No. 120, of May 5, 2022, approved by the National Congress. According to the rule, the federal incentive for financing these professionals must not be less than two minimum wages.

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, “community health agents and endemic diseases are the eyes and ears of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the homes of Brazilians”. Professionals are essential for the integration between Primary Care health services and the community, and must be linked to the Basic Health Units (UBS) and accredited by the Ministry of Health.

salary readjusted

With the change, the remuneration per agent is now R$ 2,424.00. The agents to combat endemic diseases have another function. They work to prevent diseases such as dengue, zika, chikungunya, rabies, yellow fever and leishmaniasis. They are also responsible for orienting the population regarding the main symptoms and helping to control suspected cases in each region and to vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies.

For the president of the National Federation of Community Health Agents and Endemic Diseases (Fenasce), Luis Claudio, “this moment is historic, as an 11-year struggle is now consecrated with this readjustment. These professionals go to great lengths to bring the SUS to the population, especially the vulnerable”, he explained.