Moïse Kabagambe’s family receives a kiosk at Parque Madureira | Rio de Janeiro

The City Hall of Rio and Orla Rio inaugurated this Thursday afternoon (30) the kiosk at Parque Madureira delivered to the family of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, who was beaten to death in January 2021 at a kiosk on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, where he had worked.

The space has a total area of ​​154m², capacity for 60 seats and will house a memorial to celebrate African culture. The installation project, which will run from Tuesday to Sunday, was a partnership between the City of Rio and Orla Rio.

Participating in the ceremony, in addition to relatives of the Congolese and representatives of the prefecture, members of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

Moïse’s mother, Ivana Lay thanked the kiosk, but says that he is also part of the fight for justice over the case. “It won’t end the pain.”

“Nothing we are going to do will bring Moïse back, but we believe that this space will serve to remember Moïse’s memory and to mark this event so that it never happens again”, said Joana Lopes, UNHCR representative.

“In addition to somehow welcoming and giving encouragement to this family of Moïse, we want this act here to mean a political gesture to say that we will not tolerate in this city any gesture of racism, prejudice, xenophobia and intolerance”, said the mayor. Eduardo Paes.

“We know that nothing will be enough to ease the pain of Moïse’s loss with that brutal crime and it is in a genuine way that we build, hand in hand with the Kabagambe family, a legacy to honor the image of Moïse and all his people. With this kiosk, which we delivered to them after 150 days of idealization and many meetings, the city of Rio will have the opportunity to learn a little more about Congolese culture and gastronomy, in addition to supporting the family, who will have the kiosk as their main source of livelihood”, said João Marcello Barreto, president of Orla Rio.

“There were a lot of guys arguing that what happened to Moïse was simply a conflict, a street fight. It wasn’t. If he had been white, from Rio de Janeiro, what happened to him here would not have happened to him,” he added.

Moïse was killed on January 24 during a disagreement at the Tropicália kiosk. Three men were arrested and are accused of the crime. His body was found tied to a ladder.

