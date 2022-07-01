Monkey Island creator attacked by toxic fans

Ron Gilbert, the creator of Monkey Island, one of the most acclaimed point-and-click adventures of all time, was forced to disable comments on his personal blog after being attacked by toxic fans.

At the heart of the discussion is the change in visual style in the new game, Return to Monkey Island. In this week’s Nintendo Direct Mini, a new gameplay trailer was revealed, along with the promise that it will arrive in 2022.

On his blog, Ron Gilbert took the opportunity to reveal more details about Return to Monkey Island, until he began to be attacked with mean comments, in the style “It looks like shit”.

Faced with these attacks, the creator decided to disable comments. The blog is currently unavailable.

“I’m turning off comments,” Gilbert warned in a comment. “People are just being mean and I have to erase personal attacks. It’s a great game and the whole team is proud. Play it or not, but don’t spoil the fun for others. I won’t post more about the game. Glad to share was taken from me.”

It’s a good time to remember that there is a difference between giving an opinion/reasoned feedback and saying things to just blow it off.