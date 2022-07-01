MP sees ‘violation of the principle of morality’ and asks TCU to investigate former president of Caixa | Policy

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) asked the court to investigate Pedro Guimarães’ conduct at the head of Caixa on the understanding that suspicions of sexual harassment constitute a “flagrant violation of the principle of morality”, provided for in the Federal Constitution.

Guimarães left the presidency of Caixa this Wednesday (30), after accusations that he committed sexual harassment against female employees became public. The Public Ministry investigates the case.

New allegations of harassment against Pedro Guimarães emerge

This Wednesday (29), the TCU announced that it would evaluate the instruments that Caixa Econômica Federal has for preventing and combating moral and sexual harassment.

The MP’s request to the TCU was made by deputy attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado. According to the representation, “when practiced within the scope of public administration, harassment generates the perception, in society, that state institutions are not guided by moral values ​​nor are they conducted according to high standards of conduct”.

The deputy attorney also stated that “Mr. Pedro Guimarães, in the exercise of the presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal, committed sexual and moral harassment against employees of that public financial institution, which, in addition to characterizing a criminal practice, constitutes a flagrant violation of the administrative principle of morality”.

In the demonstration, Furtado also said that the TCU has been standing out in actions aimed at preventing and combating harassment in public administration.

The deputy attorney stated that, in May, a project was presented to prevent and combat sexual and moral harassment within the scope of the TCU, and that the model could be used as a reference in future audits related to the matter. It will be up to the court to analyze the representation.

The deputy attorney also asked that the request be forwarded to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) – which are already investigating allegations of harassment.