Nadal misses a set but goes safely to the third round of Wimbledon

With the artistic note reserved for just a few moments of the meeting, Rafael Nadal moved on to play as much as enough to get the better of Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard even let out a set, just like in the first round against Francisco Cerundolobut this time he reacted faster and ended up sealing the meeting without major problems.

Facing the 106th in the ATP rankings, Rafa triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3, even without making an impressive display in three hours. The Lithuanian was bothering him, while also benefiting from some uncharacteristic mistakes of the Spaniard, as he led with a break in the second game and even won the third partial. The point is that Rafa went all out in the fourth set and didn’t give a chance, with a stoppage of almost an hour caused by rain in the middle.

In this way, Nadal celebrates his 16th consecutive victory in Grand Slam tournaments and keeps alive his dream of winning all the Majors in the same season. The next obstacle is already theoretically more demanding, since it is about Lorenzo Sonego27th seed, who easily beat Hugo Gaston.

