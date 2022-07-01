Naldo Benny confirms that he invited a woman for a threesome: ‘There was no infidelity’

Singer married to the Strawberry Shortcake Woman said he and his wife like to spice up their relationship

Disclosure/Team Naldo Benny

Naldo Benny and Mulher Strawberry Shortcake took a stand after leaking invitation to a threesome



The singer Naldo Benny decided to take a stand after audios were released in which he invites a woman to have a threesome with him and his wife, the dancer Ellen CardosoMore known as Strawberry Shortcake. In a video sent to Young panthe artist confirmed that he made the invitation via Instagram direct and emphasized that there was no betrayal: “We love to date, we have our way of spicing up our relationship. There was no infidelity, there was no bullshit. We are partners, faithful to each other. I made the invitation in the greatest politeness, being kind. If she didn’t enjoy the parade, she would just say: ‘No, thanks’”. Strawberry, who recorded the video together with her husband, believes that the woman in question only made the public invitation to promote herself.

“We are public people and I believe that the colleague must be in need of an audience, of likes. He’s trying to promote himself and he had to expose this situation that is our thing, our personal life. Buddy, all you had to do was say, ‘No, thank you very much’. You don’t need to make a fuss and you don’t need to want to ride the tail of other people’s rockets”, fired the dancer. With good humor, she added: “She didn’t, but we kept having fun just the same. There are people who like to smoke weed, there are people who like to get high and get high and we like sex. This is no problem and does not harm anyone.” Naldo agreed with his partner and commented: “We will continue dating for cass*te. It’s been 12 years of lots of sex, lots of hot sex, let’s continue in ours”.