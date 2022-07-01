Naldo e Moranguinho proposes a threesome with his wife and the invitation leaks

Naldo, 43, and his wife, Ellen Cardoso, popularly known as Moranguinho, 40, spoke this afternoon after a woman leaked a conversation in which the singer would have invited her to have sex with the couple.

In videos published on Instagram Stories, the two confirmed the invitation and said it was common for them to have a threesome to “spice up the relationship”.

“We really like to date, we have our way of spicing up our relationship, there was no infidelity, no slutty, we are partners as hell, we are very faithful to each other, glued to each other. more politeness, being responsible, being kind. If you didn’t enjoy the parade, just say ‘no, thanks'”, said Naldo, in a video recorded next to his wife.

Strawberry also spoke and said that the woman decided to publicize the invitation to promote herself and attract attention on the internet. “It’s what we usually do when we receive an invitation and we can’t go, we don’t feel like it, and everything was fine. But we are public people and I believe that the colleague on the other side must need an audience, a like, likes and followers. She wants to promote herself, so she had to expose this situation that is our personal life. It was just saying ‘no, thank you very much’. There are other ways for you to gain an audience other than this one, you don’t have to do it fuss,” she said.

Then she said that everything is fine after she didn’t accept the invitation. “We had the same fun. There are people who like to smoke weed, there are people who like to get high and we like sex, and that’s okay and it doesn’t harm anyone,” said Moranguinho.

The singer added and said that this type of exposure affects the couple’s life. “This is harmful because it’s a hesitation to expose. First, you can’t even expose a personal issue, a private matter. There was nothing without her consent, without her knowing. I had spoken being clear, being cool, but on the other side There was only hesitation, from beginning to end. And we’re going to continue dating like hell, it’s been 12 years of a lot of hot sex and we’re going to continue in ours”, he concluded.