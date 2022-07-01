Nelson Piquet repeats racism and is homophobic with Hamilton

Former driver Nelson Piquet used the term ‘neguinho’ more than once, considered racist, and was still homophobic to refer to Lewis Hamilton in the interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, which came to light last Monday. fair (27) and traveled the world.

The new excerpt of the interview, obtained by the website ‘Grande Prix’ this Thursday, shows the former Brazilian driver commenting on another episode besides the accident between the Briton and Max Verstappen at the Silverstone Grand Prix, in the 2021 Formula 1 season.

At one point in the interview, Piquet is asked about the 1982 season and what he thought of that year’s champion, Keke Rosberg. Short and blunt, he claimed that Keke ‘was a piece of shit’. He then compares him to his son, Nico Rosberg, the 2016 F1 world champion.

“Keke? He was a piece of shit, he had no value. It’s just like his son [Nico]. Won a championship. The ‘neguinho’ must have been giving more c* at that time, then it was kind of bad”, said Nelson Piquet (see below).

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke in Portuguese on social media to counter the racist speech used by former driver Nelson Piquet that reverberated earlier this week.

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There’s been a lot of time to learn. It’s time for action,” said the English driver.

Last Wednesday, Nelson Piquet had released a statement in which he apologized for the use of the term racist and stated that he had no intention of offending the Brit. On Thursday, driver Max Verstappen, who is dating Kelly, Piquet’s daughter, said that his father-in-law’s racist speech had been a “bad choice of words”.