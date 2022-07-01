New audios show moments of moral harassment by Pedro Guimarães; listen up

posted on 06/30/2022 21:20



At a meeting, Guimarães asks Celso Leonardo Derziê, vice president, to write down the CPFs of all those who were present, so that they would be punished if the contents of the meeting were leaked – (credit: Ed Alves/CB)

After being fired over the sexual harassment scandal, former Caixa Econômica Federal president Pedro Guimarães is at the center of other accusations of moral coercion against the company’s employees. Audios sent in groups of collaborators on WhatsApp, to which the Mail had access, reveal sessions of intimidation and cursing of the former manager to subordinates (listen below).

At a meeting, Guimarães asks Celso Leonardo Derziê, vice president, to write down the CPFs of all those who were present, so that they would be punished if the contents of the meeting were leaked.

“Whoever is responsible will no longer be responsible. Or the vice president, or the director, or the national superintendent, or the national manager… I want everyone’s CPF,” he said.

Another recording shows the former president of Caixa snubbing the opinion of other bank managers and employees. “It’s not acceptable. And again, I don’t give a shit about your opinion, because I’m in charge. This isn’t a democracy. It’s my decision,” he declared.

In another audio sent on the message exchange app, it also indicates Pedro Guimarães intimidating employees and insinuating loss of positions. “You only have to lose. Man, they’re crazy, I don’t have to call anyone. It did, okay. If not, ok. And it’s over. Why are you going to take the risk of losing function for something I didn’t authorize,” he said.

Sexual harassment

Since last Tuesday (28/6), the reports of women who accuse Pedro Guimarães of sexual harassment became public. They report forced hugs, constant insinuations and touching their private parts. The allegations supported an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) into the conduct of the former president of Caixa and increased pressure for him to leave the bank’s management.

Last year, Guimarães was involved in another controversial moment of his administration. He put bank employees to do push-ups during an institution’s end-of-year get-together at a hotel in Atibaia (SP). Class entities reacted in a way to the case and classified the action as moral harassment.