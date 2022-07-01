New Hyundai HB20 2023 has design revealed in leaked photos







New Hyundai HB20 2023 is spotted before launch Photo: Daniel Mota/Reproduction/@danielmotafilms

The mystery is over. After months of anticipation and just a few weeks away from the launch, the new Hyundai HB20 2023 appeared undisguised in photos leaked this week on the internet. With important changes to the front and rear design, the current sales leader among passenger cars in 2022 should be launched as early as July this year. The photos are by Daniel Mota (@danielmotafilms).

In place of the controversial look revealed almost three years ago, the new Hyundai HB20 will have lines that follow the current design identity of the South Korean automaker. At the front, the headlights will have a slimmer shape, and will be integrated into the front grille. The bumper is also new, and features a large trapezoidal-shaped air intake with a black finish. In top-of-the-line versions, the HB20 should gain LED lights.





On the side, the photos anticipate that the only changes to the HB20 should be the new hubcaps and new-designed alloy wheels. At the rear, this is where the HB20 will change the most. The hatch produced in Piracicaba (SP) will get new lanterns in a slim format, reminiscent of the parts used by the new generation of Tucson. They will be linked by a horizontal bar.

As in the SUV, the turn signals and reversing lights must be positioned on the bumper. The HB20S sedan is also expected to follow the changes from the hatch version. However, changes to the sedan’s rear should be more punctual, and the taillights should bring new interior elements and reversing lights. Inside, the new HB20 should also get a new steering wheel and new finishing materials, in addition to new equipment list.





Under the hood, the 1.0 and 1.0 turbo engines must be kept in the HB20 line. However, the aspirated option should be modified to become more efficient and powerful, going beyond the current 75/80 hp (gasoline/ethanol) and 92/110 Nm of torque (g/e), always with manual transmission. of 5 gears.

The versions equipped with a turbo engine – which should maintain the 120 hp currently offered – will maintain the options of manual or automatic transmission, both 6-speed. According to the website Autos Segredos, the hatch will have Comfort, Diamond, Evolution, Limited, Icon, Vision and Special Edition versions. In addition, the HB20 can also follow in the footsteps of Creta and later win a version with a sporty N Line look.