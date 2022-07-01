new technical note points to the obligation to use protective masks in collective closed environments in Alta Floresta » Exact News

2528, which circulated yesterday, Wednesday (29), was published in the Official Journal of the Court of Auditors of the State of Mato Grosso, which circulated yesterday, Wednesday (29), the technical note 006/2022, which establishes and sets criteria for the adoption of exceptional non-pharmacological measures, temporary nature, to prevent the risks of spreading COVID-19 throughout the territory of the municipality of Alta Floresta / MT.

The note was signed on June 23 by José Aparecido de Souza – Municipal Health Secretary, Marinez Olímpia da Cunha – Health Advisor for Epidemiological Surveillance, Erica Pereira – Technical Nurse in charge of the Emergency Department and by Celina Cardoso de Oliveira Pereira Nurse Technical Responsible for Primary Care.

The note reports that following the monitoring and follow-up of suspected and confirmed cases of SARS-CoV2, it recommends preventive, protective and precautionary measures against the spread of the Coronavirus – mandatory use of a face protection mask and other measures.

The Technical Note prepared serves as the basis for the publication of a new decree, which according to sources should take place between today, Thursday (30) and tomorrow Friday (01/07).

The Tech Note comes with the following recommendations:

People who have flu-like symptoms should look for the Health Unit in their area of ​​coverage during the week, during business hours, and on weekends, holidays and at night, they should go to the PAM (Municipal Emergency Service), which from the date 05/23/2022 it started to work at a new address (Avenida Perimetral Rogério Silva, next to the FIRE DEPARTMENT) and no longer at the bottom of Praça Cívica.

These patients must follow the protocols recommended by the Ministry of Health and the service flowchart established by the Municipal Secretary of Health, as well as the guidelines of Municipal Decree 064 and the use of a face mask and the recommended social distance.

It is optional, throughout the municipality of Alta Floresta, the use of face protection masks in open environments, and it is up to each person to decide whether or not to use them;

It is mandatory to use face protection masks covering nose and mouth by people who have flu symptoms or who have had previous contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, in the last 48 hours, as well as isolation or quarantine as required. health service guidance;

The use of a face mask is mandatory for patients who seek public health services in the municipality and for health professionals;

The use of masks is mandatory in all collective closed environments (religious, associative, school, commercial environments, among others).

The following preventive, protective and precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus are optionally recommended:

The use of face protection masks covering nose and mouth is recommended by people who have risk factors for aggravation of COVID-19;

It is recommended that public and private institutions raise the awareness of their employees and employees about vaccination against covid-19, completing their vaccination schedule;

CONSTANT MEASURES:

The use of face protection masks covering nose and mouth is recommended by health professionals in care units and the population seeking care;

Check the full note by clicking here.