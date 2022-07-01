Newcomer to Bahia expects to create 700 jobs in three years

Bahia will gain up to 700 direct jobs over the next three years with the arrival of a new logistics company in the state. The announcement of the purchase of the regional Martins & Medeiros Operação Portuárias e Logística, whose units are in Ilhéus and in the capital, by Multilog, took place this Thursday (30).

According to the president of Multilog, Djalma Vilela, the greatest benefit of the company’s arrival in Bahia, in addition to job creation, is the appreciation of workers. “Our technology is in people, it’s what we prioritize. We created a People Directorate last year. It involves the development of people in empowerment. It’s a two-way street, the employee also has to be interested in growing”, he says.

Present in the country’s main import and export corridors with hubs in the South and Southeast, the company’s current objective is to expand its influence in the Northeast from Bahia. This is because the state has been attractive to the market. This year, economic activity reached the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data released by the Superintendence of Economic and Social Studies of Bahia (SEI).

According to Vilela, the purchase value represented 10% of what Multilog invoices. Negotiations were carried out for 8 months until the companies signed all the agreements. Martins & Medeiros Operação Portuárias e Logística was renamed Multilog Nordeste, and 200 native employees were taken over by the national company.

Expansion

Integration represents greater opportunities for investors. “There are possibilities of acquiring other companies here in the region. This oxygenates the market. There are more possibilities and services for the entire Bahia and Northeast market chain”, says the Regional Director of Multilog Nordeste, projecting partnerships with other industries in the sector.

The unions will be signed through the role of logistics operator for the companies, says Vilela. He explains that the size of the carrier and the number of truck fleets are secondary in view of a portfolio that offers transport solutions to customers.

Despite the crisis in the logistics sector, the president of Multilog is optimistic about the future of the negotiation. “We are bold. [Este] it is a year with great definitions, with diesel, which has grown a lot. But, on the other hand, Multilog believes that all this in Brazil are cycles. Brazil’s potential is above crises. As we have a long-term vision, we understand that the moment of crisis is also one of investment”, he estimates.

*With guidance from the deputy head of reporting Monique Lôbo